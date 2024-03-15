5 healthy green foods to eat on St. Patrick’s Day and every day

Sunday, March 17, is St Patrick's Day! Also known as the Day of the Festival, it is an annual religious and cultural celebration in commemoration of the death of Saint Patrick. Green is traditionally worn on St Patrick’s Day to symbolise the colour of Ireland. This day is a global celebration of the spirit, creativity and determination of the saint.

There are traditionally no restrictions on eating or consuming alcohol. This holiday is not only celebrated in Ireland, as Irish immigrants have taken the tradition all over the world with them, and South Africa is no exception. As a countdown to the celebrations, opt for these healthy green foods that will make your body happy and ready to party. Pistachios are not just a healthy snack, but a nutritious culinary ingredient. Picture: Pexels/Anastasia Belousova Pistachios

The beautiful green colour of pistachios comes from naturally occurring antioxidants and chlorophyll. As a complete protein source, pistachios can help you meet your daily protein needs better than the other popular snacking nuts. Pistachios are not just a healthy snack, but a nutritious culinary ingredient. Unshelled pistachios are easy to incorporate into recipes such as pistachio and herb-crusted fish, home-made pistachio pesto, or a simple salad. Spinach dip

The natural and subtle colour of spinach also pairs beautifully with the St. Patrick’s Day theme. One of the tastiest foods that you can pair with spinach dip is beer bread. So put one of your favourite Irish beer brands to good use and support an Irish brand simultaneously. Green beans are one of the easiest vegetables to cook up as a healthy side dish for your favourite proteins. Picture: Pexels/Alex Bayev Green beans Of all the leafy vegetables, there is nothing better than the snappy crunch of green beans. These veggies have a place at the table all year long in holiday casseroles and potluck pasta salads.

Green beans are one of the easiest vegetables to cook up as a healthy side dish for your favourite proteins, especially pork, tofu, and steak. Did you know you can air-fry, steam, roast, blanch and even grill green beans? Now you do! Brussels sprouts

Similar to avocados, Brussels sprouts are an excellent source of vitamins C and K. They are also rich with essential B vitamins such as B6 and B1, as well as protein, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids. And if that is not appealing enough, Brussels sprouts look like miniature versions of cabbage (because they are both part of the brassica family), making them perfect for your St. Patrick’s Day feast. Smoothies can be a meal if you add enough ingredients to the blender. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios Green smoothies

Smoothies can be a meal if you add enough ingredients to the blender. So, add nutrient-rich fruits and veggies, a scoop of protein powder, and water to create a concoction that is just as tasty as it is healthy. While St. Patrick’s Day is heavily associated with the consumption of several types of alcohol, that is not an option for everyone. So create a filling beverage for anyone to try. Green smoothie with yoghurt, pear, and ginger. Picture: Supplied Green smoothie with yoghurt, pear, and ginger

Ingredients ¾ cup ice 1 cup lightly packed spinach leaves

⅔ cup plain yoghurt ½ cup sliced almonds 1 very ripe medium pear (any variety), peeled, cored, and cut into chunks

3 pitted dates, coarsely chopped 1 and ½ tsp chopped fresh ginger Honey, to taste (optional)

Method Place the ice into a blender and process to crush it. Add the spinach, yoghurt, almonds, pear, dates, and ginger and blend until smooth and frothy, with a little texture remaining from the almonds and dates.