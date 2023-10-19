Gin and Tonic Day: Five food pairings for gin that might surprise you

Today is International Gin and Tonic Day, a day that recognises one of the world's most famous drinks. Enjoyed the world over, this simple cocktail takes only moments to create. International Gin & Tonic Day is a wonderful opportunity to gather together with family and friends to enjoy one of the most delicious, popular and historic drinks and to celebrate the gin distillers and tonic producers around the world.

What makes gin and tonic special is that it is surprisingly easy to prepare yet tastes amazing. To help you celebrate this special day, below, we share five food pairings for gin that you should try when sipping this famous cocktail. Seafood is an unbeatable gin and tonic food pairing candidate. Picture: Pexels/Julia Khalimova Seafood

Seafood is an unbeatable gin and tonic food pairing candidate. You can complement the floral and herbal notes in a classic gin and tonic with smoked salmon. Gin will also make an excellent palate cleanser for sushi and sashimi. Take it to the next level with fresh oysters topped off with freshly squeezed lemon or steamed mussels. Their salty flavour is a match made in heaven with almost any spirit.

Cucumber You have already become accustomed to seeing a couple of cucumber slices floating in your gin cocktail, so why not take that tried-and-trusted pairing to the next level? You can make cucumber sandwiches. The addition of smoked trout here also taps into that seafood-friendly flavour profile too, as mentioned above.

An Indian takeaway and a gin and tonic are some of the greatest combinations in life. Picture: Pexels/Prabal Pratap Singh Indian curries An Indian takeaway and a gin and tonic are some of the greatest combinations in life. Gin really does go well with Indian cuisine. Spicy foods work brilliantly against the crispness of gin and tonic. Most gins use spices from all over the world to provide a greater depth of flavour and aroma, so this one’s a no-brainer.

Fish and chips This may sound contradictory to the norm but it is a really refreshing combination. Cheese