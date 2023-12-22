Here are some of the biggest fashion moments that defined 2023

With yet another year coming to an end, the fashion world delivered scores of memorable moments during 2023 to forever remember. From the return of fashion icons, a doll inspiring an entire style and aesthetic movement, and South African designs featuring on the global stage, here are some of the biggest fashion stories for the year.

Barbiecore This was undoubtedly the biggest fashion story of the year, which inspired a wave of pink across the globe. This fashion trend, which revolved around the release of the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie in July, is a style movement which began even prior to the movie coming out, and is still continuing today.

In fact, the fashion phenomenon has been on the rise since the 2022 Valentino Fall runway show. This collection was an explosion of “Valentino Pink PP” - named after the fashion house's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. “Barbiecore” is encapsulated by none other than the colour pink - hot pink to be exact - for everything from clothes, shoes and even accessories. The trend even extends to softer shades of pink, as well as fuchsia and other vibrant shades like bubblegum, purple and yellow, which have been frequently donned on Barbie dolls over the decades.

Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson told “Good Morning America" earlier this year that this trend was a “much-welcomed mood-booster after the last few years”. “‘Barbiecore' is all about embracing vibrant hues - particularly the doll's signature hot pink - in everyday life.” She added, “And with many nostalgic for simpler, sunnier, and more carefree times, it only makes sense that this '80s-inspired, unapologetically pink aesthetic is taking centre stage.”

Meanwhile, “Barbiecore” silhouettes range from latex mini dresses to dainty and flared frocks. Feathers and sparkles also feature as part of the Barbie staple, with ultra-high pumps and jelly block heels also embodying the trend. US actress Chloe Bailey attended ‘The Little Mermaid’ premiere in a dress designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee. Picture: Instagram. Gert-Johan Coetzee’s star-studded year

South African design sensation Gert-Johan Coetzee continued to fly the South African flag high during 2023 when some of the biggest stars donned his creations. This included pop superstar Lizzo who in March rocked the red carpet for her reality show, “Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”, while wearing a spectacular blue ensemble designed by Coetzee. Meanwhile, US actress Chloe Bailey attended “The Little Mermaid” premiere in May wearing a striking yellow dress which was also a creation of the South African designer.

“The flounder to her Ariel”, she captioned a picture of her look on Instagram at the time. And in November, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel dazzled in a 3D print mermaid-like dress, designed by Coetzee for the last day of her reign. The beauty queen, who is a designer herself, explained at the time that she chose Coetzee to create the masterpiece for her last walk as Miss Universe because she knew she could trust him to bring her vision to life.

Crafted with the visionary use of 3D printing technology, this awe-inspiring dress embodied the essence of a formidable warrior, symbolising the unwavering strength and resilience of women worldwide. And back in 2020, world-renowned rapper Cardi B, was also pictured wearing a beaded skirt and corset designed by Coetzee. Other international stars that the South African design sensation has dressed include Kelly Rowland, Kourtney Kardashian and Fantasia. He is also a design favourite for local celebrities such as Bonang Matheba and Minnie Dlamini.

Rihanna during the Superbowl half-time show. Picture: Instagram. Rihanna stylishly announces her pregnancy during Super Bowl half-time show performance No fashion list can be complete without mentioning the pop star and entrepreneur, but this year she surprised her fans - in the most fashionable of ways. Returning to the stage after a five-year live performance hiatus in February, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl half-time show performance.

And in the stylish fashion that we have come to know and love from the internationally acclaimed musician, Rihanna revealed her baby bump in a custom-made Loewe boiler suit and chest plate, as well as an Alaïa leather coat. This look was so epic that her fans are still raving about this exciting 2023 fashion moment, courtesy of one of the world’s biggest pop stars. Sarah Jessica Parker as the stylish Carrie Brandshaw in the hit show, ‘And just like that.’ Picture: Instagram. The return of Carrie Bradshaw

“And Just Like That”, Carrie Bradshaw brought back her eccentric style for a second season of the highly anticipated HBO series in 2023. For decades, fans of the beloved fictional character - which has gone on to be a style icon in her own right - have been intrigued by Bradshaw’s looks. Played by the almost equally stylish Sarah Jessica Parker, the “And Just Like That” (the spin-off to “Sex and the City”) lead character rocked the fashion world when the latest instalment of the year was released earlier this year.

With fashion being a big part of the series, the costume designers of “And Just Like That”, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, told Harper’s Bazaar that Carrie re-wore items from her famous wardrobe. They explained that this was as a testament to the fashion industry's renewed focus on sustainability. “Carrie is one of those people who does like to go on an adventure or mine for something she hasn’t worn in a while and re-wear,” Rogers said.