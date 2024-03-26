Here’s how to elevate your nutritional game this National Nutrition Month

Whether it is starting the day off right with a healthy breakfast or fuelling before a busy day ahead the foods you choose can make a real difference. March is National Nutrition Month and to celebrate you should be thriving on the power of food and nutrition.

Talking about the importance of making informed nutritious choices, in a recent interview with IOL Lifestyle, Leanne Keizer, Corporate Affairs Manager at Danone Southern Africa, emphasised the significance of examining micro-nutrient deficiencies in the South African population and the indispensability of closing this micronutrient gap. “It is more crucial than ever to guarantee that people have access to essential nutrients for optimal physical and emotional health because the availability of inexpensive and healthy food options is fast diminishing. “Addressing this health epidemic and encouraging good eating among all South Africans are essential,” said Keizer in conversation.

Keizer further noted that there are three crucial nutrients that the South African population is currently struggling to obtain through their diets. That being vitamin A, iron and zinc. As we celebrate National Nutrition Month, executive chef at Choices (Center for Helping Obesity In Children End Successfully) Ashley Keyes shares below three brief yet powerful tips that will help you elevate your nutritional game now and in the future. As seasons change, take advantage of the bounty of seasonal fruits and vegetables. Picture: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich Embrace fresh produce

As seasons change, take advantage of the bounty of seasonal fruits and vegetables. Incorporating a variety of colourful produce into your meals not only adds flavour and texture but also provides essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your overall health. Prioritise whole foods

When planning your meals, opt for whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible. From whole grains and lean proteins to nuts and seeds, these nutrient-dense foods offer sustained energy and promote satiety, helping you maintain a balanced diet and avoid unnecessary cravings. Slow down, savour each bite, and pay attention to hunger and fullness cues. Picture: Pexels/Nathan Cowley Practise mindful eating

Slow down, savour each bite, and pay attention to hunger and fullness cues. This mindful approach not only enhances your enjoyment of food but also fosters a healthier relationship with eating. When it comes to eating mindfully Kim Hofmann, a registered dietician noted by listening to our bodies, eating intuitively rather than emotionally, and practising common sense, we can relearn how to find balance in what and how we eat, “Our eating behaviours have been greatly impacted by diet culture and our busy lifestyles and have further deteriorated during the pandemic.