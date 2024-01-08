Top 6 healthy breakfast smoothies to kick off 2024

Healthy smoothie recipes can provide an ideal fix for anyone who is looking for something nutritious to eat. Throw a few ingredients into a blender, grab a glass and straw, and you’re ready to go in just a few seconds. Easy! As we embrace the start of a new year, many of us are looking for ways to improve our health and well-being. One delicious and convenient way to pack in nutrients is by starting the day with a healthy smoothie.

Smoothies can make a healthy breakfast if you have a good balance of ingredients and nutrients – including protein, carbs, and healthy fats. They can be a healthy and convenient way to add in several nutrients to help jump-start your day. Dietitians say it’s better to chew and swallow food rather than drink it, since it better helps your body gauge for fullness. With that in mind, it’s probably best to limit your intake to one smoothie a day and enjoy proper meals and snacks throughout the rest of the day. If you plan to have a smoothie as your main meal, try to include at least 25g of protein; if it’s a snack, go for at least 10g of protein.

The Green Machine Dark, leafy greens such as spinach are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals such as iron and calcium, making them a powerhouse ingredient for your morning blend. Picture: Unsplash Nathan Dumlao. A staple in the healthy smoothie repertoire, the Green Machine is a blend of spinach, a handful of kale, half a green apple, one banana, and a splash of almond milk. According to “Healthline”, dark, leafy greens such as spinach are rich in vitamins A, C and K, as well as minerals such as iron and calcium, making them a powerhouse ingredient for your morning blend.

Berry Immunity Booster The “Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry” has highlighted berries for their high levels of antioxidants. Picture: Unsplash Sara Cervera. Packed with antioxidants, the Berry Immunity Booster combines blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, Greek yoghurt, and a touch of honey. The “Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry” (2022) has highlighted berries for their high levels of antioxidants, which can combat oxidative stress and inflammation.

Tropical Sunrise Mangoes and pineapples are rich in vitamins C and A, along with fibre. Picture: Unsplash/ Julia Zyablova. For a taste of the tropics, this smoothie mixes mango, pineapple, banana, and coconut water. Mangoes and pineapples are rich in vitamins C and A, along with fibre, as detailed by a Mayo Clinic article on healthy breakfast options.

Plus, you’ll get your daily dose of nutrient-rich power-up. The Protein Powerhouse Combining whey protein with peanut butter, oats, banana, and almond milk, this blend is endorsed by sports nutritionists for its muscle recovery benefits. Picture: Unsplash Bruna Branco. This smoothie is perfect for those looking to up their protein intake. Combining whey protein with peanut butter, oats, banana, and almond milk, this blend is endorsed by sports nutritionists for its muscle recovery benefits.

According to the “American Journal of Clinical Nutrition” (2023), whey protein can help in muscle repair and growth when consumed as part of a balanced diet. The Omega Mix Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like chia and flax seeds, contribute to heart healthPicture: Unsplash/Ash Edmonds. The Omega Mix is a blend that includes avocado, chia seeds, flaxseed, spinach, and a ripe pear, for a velvety texture.

As per the American Heart Association, foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like chia and flaxseed, contribute to heart health, making this smoothie as smart as it is satisfying. Peaches and Cream Oatmeal Smoothie Wholegrain oats contain prebiotic fibre that promotes gut health. Picture: Unsplash No Revisions. No time for a leisurely meal? Try this grab-and-go, probiotic-rich take on morning oatmeal. Wholegrain oats contain prebiotic fibre that promotes gut health.