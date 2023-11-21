How to take your smoothie game to the next level this summer

Summer is around the corner and there is nothing quite like a refreshing smoothie to quench your thirst in the heat. Smoothies are easy to whip up, and when done right, they can add nutritional value. The refreshment can be enjoyed as an on the go snack or with a meal.

Smoothies are also versatile and the ingredients will depend on your preferences and the flavour profile you are trying to create. Meanwhile, if you are looking to ramp up your smoothie game this summer, here’s an easy and quick recipe from Sean Granger, the general manager at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa. Granger noted that smoothies or juices are the perfect meal replacement when you are on go and do not have time to whip up a meal.

“Smoothies, generally with the blend of whole foods, contain all the nutrients as nothing is discarded,” he said. He added that yoghurt, protein powder or any protein and fat such as avocado, ginger, mint, or matcha (green tea which contains antioxidants). “When having a smoothie it also makes you feel fuller for longer just as you would if you had a solid meal,” he said. Strawberry green goddess smoothie

Ingredients 160g ripe strawberries, peeled 160g baby spinach

1 small avocado, halved and the flesh scooped out 150ml bio yoghurt 2 small oranges, juiced, plus ½ tsp finely grated zest

Method Place all the ingredients in a blender and whizz until completely smooth. If it is a little thick, add a drop of chilled water then blitz again.

Pour into glasses and drink straight away. And if you’re wondering how you can always make your smoothie creamy and thick, all the time, Granger provided the following tips: Freeze the fruit

Instead of adding ice to keep your smoothies cold and thick, Granger suggested blending in frozen fruit. “If you know you are going to make a lot of smoothies, store extra fruit in freezer bags so they are ready to pop into your blender.” He added that frozen bananas are particularly creamy when blended.

Freeze some of the liquid If you use a liquid base, like soy milk or coconut water for your smoothies and always end up with a runny consistency – similar to using frozen fruit, Granger explained that you will have to prepare your frozen liquid the night before. “Using an ice cube tray, pour in your preferred liquid base and leave it in the freezer overnight,” he said.

“The next day, just simply add in a few ice cubes and end up with a thicker smoothie.” Frozen vegetables or purées Granger said that while we rarely see people adding frozen vegetables to their morning smoothies, they can also be a great thickener to smoothies.

“You can use carrots, squashes, or potatoes – it is really up to you to make it creamy and thick.” Add either oats or chia seeds Oats or chia seeds are also a great way to thicken your smoothie. “Oats are a great source of soluble fibre, which helps lower cholesterol and regulate blood sugar levels,” Granger noted. “It is also a rich source of B vitamins, iron, zinc, and other minerals.”