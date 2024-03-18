Here’s how to survive Easter as a vegan

Baskets are ready as Easter is just around the corner! But how can you commemorate the Easter weekend if you had decided to live a vegan lifestyle and follow a vegan diet?

Fear not, as we have put together inspirational advice for a vegan Easter! When it comes to Easter, you can find vegan alternatives to traditional Easter foods like hot cross buns, chocolate eggs, and Easter cakes. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Bring vegan alternatives to traditional dishes to Easter gatherings Let us face it. Some Easter traditions are downright disturbing. The idea of killing and eating a gorgeous, innocent lamb jumping in a field is repulsive to vegans and the casual enthusiasm about eating such baby animals can be tough.

However, you do not have to go to a gathering of omnivore friends and family members without being prepared to offer delectable alternatives to animal-based dishes. There are many vegan alternatives available and, with a bit of research, you can find vegan versions of your favourite foods. For example, instead of dairy milk, you can try hemp, coconut, almond, soy, or oat milk. Instead of meat, you can try tofu, jackfruit, tempeh, or seitan. Instead of eggs, you can use flax, a squashed banana or chia seeds to bind your recipes or scramble tofu.

There are also plenty of recipes to substitute fish in every meal and many vegan companies make faux fish to ensure your meals are a true delight. When it comes to Easter, you can find vegan alternatives to traditional Easter foods like hot cross buns, chocolate eggs, and Easter cakes. Look for vegan options at your local grocery store, or try making your own vegan versions of these meals and treats. Plan in advance

If you are having dinner at a family member’s house, let the host know in advance that you are vegan and help them arrange options for you. There is no need to skip the chocolate. Picture: Pexels/Polina Zimmerman Indulge in all the chocolate with vegan Easter eggs In the old days being vegan meant that chocolate was largely off-limits. Definitely not so today, when you can get vegan Easter eggs in any flavour, from honeycomb to salted pretzel and even white chocolate.

Make no mistake: no need to skip the chocolate and if you are not a fan of the typical vegan dark chocolate, there is much more to choose from. Offer to help with cooking on the day To oversee any vegan dishes that need preparing in the kitchen and to assist with any swaps, help offered in the kitchen is not only going to win you big brownie points but it also means that you have some control over the food you will be eating.