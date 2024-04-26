Here’s how to use edible flowers in the kitchen

Gardening and cooking are two passions that beautifully intersect when you explore the world of edible flowers. These delightful blossoms not only add a burst of colour to your garden but also bring unique flavours and aesthetics to your culinary creations.

There is a whole world of edible flowers to open your taste buds too. Just like herbs, there are many brilliant and unique flowers to explore. Edible flowers are a beautiful way to elevate any meal. They add a layer of artistry and dimension to dishes, plus a sweet, spicy or floral flavour. It may be trendy but it is nothing new. For centuries, cultures around the world have brightened their recipes by adding flowers. In Roman times, for example, roses were used for cooking and flavouring food.

With a wide variety of edible blooms and flowering herbs, it is helpful to know how to use them in the kitchen and how to consume them safely. Check to make sure a flower is edible before cooking with it. While many can be used in cooking, some flowers can only be consumed in part, for instance, the petals and not the leaves. Roses are not just beautiful. In fact, they offer health benefits too. Picture: Pexels/Manav Chanal If you have allergies to flowers, ask your doctor about safety. While a specific flower may be technically safe for consumption, it may not be a good choice based on your specific allergies.

Always choose edible flowers grown organically without pesticides. If you find farm-grown flowers at the market, look for labelling that indicates they are safe to eat. Let this guide to some of the best edible flowers serve as an inspiration to get creative in the kitchen and add more magic to your culinary creations. Rose petals

Roses are not just beautiful. In fact, they offer health benefits too, according to experts. This edible flower helps to relieve headaches, reduce stress, calm indigestion, and relieve constipation. Use rose petals in tea, salads, make a jam from them or dry them to use as a tasty seasoning. Lavender is not only visually pleasing but also a delightful addition to your dishes. Picture: Pexels/N Voitkevic Chamomile

You are probably aware of chamomile tea, so it will not be too much of a surprise to learn that you can eat chamomile flowers too. Chamomile is versatile. Dried chamomile can be incorporated into homemade salad dressings and marinades and can even be used to infuse vodka. Maximising its sweet side is another good idea. Chamomile syrup tastes earthy and honey-like and is delicious when used to sweeten iced coffee or drizzled on top of yoghurt.

Mint Mint flowers and leaves provide a fresh zing of flavour to vegetables, fruit salads, desserts, and even sauces. This common herb is known for aiding digestion and soothing stomach ailments. According to the Flower Glossary, all flowers in the mint family can be eaten.