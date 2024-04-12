Here’s how to use herbs and spices in cooking

Spices are versatile, and figuring out which spices go well with certain foods is a subjective topic. Understanding the way flavours work with different foods is the best way to become a strong home cook.

One of the best parts of cooking is being able to naturally comprehend herb and spice pairings, so you can get flavour combinations that make your food taste good. Cooking with spices and herbs lessens the urge to shake the salt, enhances flavour and adds depth to food. Some of the best, most flavourful combinations you can try: The best spices that go with beef are herbal and have earthy tastes. Picture: Pexels/Malidate Van Beef

Beef probably has the most flavourful profile among all the meats. Therefore, you will need a spice that can stand on its own versus the beef but does not overpower it. Depending on the cut of beef, you may also want to use different flavourings. Some parts are fattier than others, which could lead to a different way of absorbing or releasing flavour. We found that the best spices that go with beef are more herbal and have earthy tastes. Onion and garlic, sage and thyme are often the best choices. For beef dishes with sauce, however, you can opt for a sweeter approach.

Flavours like star anise or red bell pepper go well with beef dishes that contain a sauce. The important thing when using spices for beef is to avoid over-seasoning it. The beef itself is savoury, and you can even get away with just using salt and pepper. If you end up over-seasoning it, you will end up with a flavour-heavy mess and the natural taste of beef will get lost.

Desserts When it comes to sweets, we suggest using allspice, cardamom, cinnamon, clove, orange or lemon zest, anise, ginger or peppermint. All have intense flavours. When making bread, you might want to use anise, basil, cinnamon or fennel. Picture: Pexels/Marta Dzedyshko Bread

When making bread, you might want to use anise, basil, cinnamon or fennel. The list does not end there – cumin, cardamom, orange or lemon zest, oregano, sage, thyme or saffron are great choices. Salmon Many herbs go well with salmon. These include parsley, tarragon, dill, bay leaves, rosemary, thyme and oregano. If you want to pack a lot of flavour into salmon, mix all the herbs in equal parts and spread them over the salmon before cooking.

Alternatively, experiment with various herb combinations to find your favourite. We recommend trying dill and parsley mixed with fresh chives, garlic and lemon juice. Roasted vegetables pair well with cumin. Picture: Pexels/Huzaifa Bukhari Roasted vegetables A pinch of cumin enhances the flavour of roasted vegetables, grilled meats and rice dishes. Try it with a hearty chickpea stew or sprinkle it on your favourite roasted root vegetables for an extra layer of depth.

Fruits We shouldn’t underestimate fruit when it comes to seasoning them with herbs and spices. Combine them with exotic spices like allspice, anise, cardamom, cinnamon, coriander, ginger, peppermint or clove. Poultry goes well with thyme. Picture: Pexels/Vanessa Loring Poultry

Poultry goes well with thyme. The lemony herb can be enjoyed fresh or dried and is most commonly used in poultry dishes. Thyme has a pleasant and subtle flavour that pairs well with salty roasted chicken and potatoes. The herb is a staple in French cooking and a key ingredient in herbs de Provence (a classic blend of dried herbs used in French and Mediterranean cooking). The flavour is strong and herbal, with a pungent yet understated taste.

Shrimp For a surprising combination that is simple and delicious, try saffron and shrimp. The pairing hails from Spain, where both ingredients are used regularly in dishes like paella and shrimp and cod stew. Smokey and bold, paprika is a fantastic addition to stews and soups. Picture: Pexels/Cup of Couple Stews and soups