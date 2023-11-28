The House of Fabrosanz has launched its Christmas collection, just in time for the festive season. The brand’s creative director Sandi Mazibuko hosted a fashion show at the ilifa Collective in Sandton recently to launch the collection.

This showcase was a culmination of three years of developing and designing loungewear for the holiday season. A look from the House of Fabrosanz Christmas collection. Supplied image. Mazibuko explained that The House of Fabrosanz Christmas collection is a unique and pioneering range, that takes inspiration from “the natural, colourful, beautiful Southern African landscape”. “The models showcased inclusive and luxurious lifestyle pieces, which included wrap dresses, his and hers kimonos and pyjama sets, men's summer shirts and pants.”

“The garments are perfect for the resort and holiday lifestyle, which marks a festive time in South Africa where beaches, hotels and venues are filled with family fun.” The collection also includes a children’s range, enabling youngsters to fashionably match with their parents. Mazibuko, whose brand is rooted in luxurious Nguni print, explained that the collection was inspired by her family’s Christmas tradition of “always dressing up for this holiday”.

''At home growing up, I really looked forward to Christmas time,“ the brand’s creative director said. “It was about family and getting dressed in our best clothes.” “We used to go to church in our Christmas clothes and really show off on the streets, because it was the time families out do themselves to buy the nicest clothes for us.”

Mazibuko added that her and her family would modelled their clothes for their neighbours and friends. This was then followed by returning home to eat a delicious home-cooked meal. “This inspired me to design a collection that would encapsulate this beautiful, symbolic occasion," Mazibuko said.