Saturday, October 28, 2023

How to achieve a punk look this Halloween

Go for a punk look this Halloween. Picture: Pexels.

Published Oct 26, 2023

On Tuesday, October 31, many countries worldwide will be celebrating Halloween, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Saints' Day.

Over the years, Halloween has evolved. Back then, people would dress in spooky costumes but now they also mimic their favourite celebrities.

So, if you want to be in your best Halloween costume this year, below are some tips on how you can achieve a punk look.

Smoky eyes

We know this trend has taken a back seat since minimal make-up took over, but now that it’s Halloween, it’s back in full effect.

The smoky eye will give you that bold look to match your costume and it doesn't have to be all black, you can even do it with a dark blue eyeshadow.

Bold lips

If you want to make a statement, make sure you go for bold lips. You can achieve this look by starting off with a black lipliner and then topping off with red lipstick.

For a more pronounced look, you can do wings on the corners of your lips.

The punk look is the way to go this Halloween. Picture: Pexels.

While lashes

It’s Halloween, we’re moving away from the ordinary to be extraordinary. Everyone will probably be wearing the usual black eyelashes, and if you want to be daring, go for white ones instead.

You can use the L'Oreal Paris double-extension mascara to paint your eyelashes white.

Fake piercings

You don’t have to pierce your body. Instead, wear magnet jewellery such as a nose ring and earrings for that punk look. The more earrings you wear, the better.

Fringe wig

Speaking of punk looks, it’s been a long time since I saw someone with a Mohawk, soccer players have also ditched it, so there’s no need to bring it back. Instead, go for a medium-length fringe wig.

If it’s black, add more flair to it by highlighting it in blue for a bolder look.

Accessories

Because we’re going for a punk look, thick, silver jewellery is the way to go. It will elevate your look in ways you cannot imagine. Don’t forget a sleek, sling bag.

Don’t forget to accessorise. Picture: Pexels.

Outfit

Whatever you do, make sure your outfit has ruffles. A ruffled mini skirt and a nice leather jacket will be just fine.

And don’t forget, no heels, Dr Martens boots are your best option.

