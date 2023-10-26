Experience a Halloween night of horror at The Galileo Open Air Cinema

Open-air cinemas have been a popular form of entertainment for decades, but their association with Halloween-themed events is a relatively more recent development. The concept of open-air cinemas, where movies are screened in outdoor settings, has been around since the early 20th century. However, the idea of using open-air cinemas specifically for Halloween-themed events likely gained traction in the past couple of decades, driven by the desire to provide unique experiences for the Halloween spirit.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the popular Kirstenbosch Garden will be transformed into a realm of chilling delight, offering eerie décor, lively music, and a spook-tacular atmosphere for a Halloween-themed screening that promises to be a night to remember. As the sun sets and the moon takes its place in the night sky, the gates of The Galileo Open Air Cinema will creak open at 6pm. This eerie entrance marks the beginning of an hour-and-a-half of pre-movie thrills that include enchanting entertainment and decor that will make your hair stand on end. But that's not all – indulge your taste buds with a wide array of gourmet delights available at the on-site food stalls.

Sink your teeth into juicy burgers, mouthwatering pizzas, relish shawarmas, and, of course, devour popcorn as you embrace the full movie night experience. Don't forget to dress your spookiest best because there are fantastic prizes waiting for the best-dressed ghouls and guests. Picture: Supplied To keep your spirits high, there's an on-site barista and bar at your service, ready to conjure up your favourite brews and cocktails. The Halloween-themed evening wouldn't be complete without a starlit picnic under the night sky. Mingle with fellow night creatures, revel in the spooky ambiance, and snuggle up close to your loved ones as you prepare to enjoy the frightful flick.

This Halloween a screening of the 1996 American teen slasher film “Scream” will be on display. This iconic masterpiece combines horror and dark comedy in a way that has made it one of the greatest horror movies of all time. Starring David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore. Ticket prices are at R200 per person (includes movie entry, themed decor, entertainment, backrest, blanket and popcorn)