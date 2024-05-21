How to achieve zero-waste cooking

The zero-waste movement is growing faster and faster. When it comes to the hospitality industry, restaurants have long used buzzwords such as “farm-to-table”, “locally sourced” or “nose-to-tail” to describe their missions.

And, now, a new term has been gaining popularity: “zero-waste kitchens”. The name is fairly self-explanatory but what goes into accomplishing wasting little to no food at a restaurant is more complex. As restaurants try to become healthier businesses, many are also trying to become healthier for the planet. Every day, diners bring reusable containers to quick-serve restaurants, sign up for zero-waste food-delivery platforms, and choose “reusable containers” and “no utensils” when ordering.

What does zero-waste mean? Zero-waste cooking means having no waste left after cooking a meal. This includes parts of the ingredients you are using and packaging from the ingredients. When practising zero-waste cooking, you will use every part of vegetables, fruits, meat and whatever else might be required for your dish.

However, this does not mean you must use every part in only one dish. Parts can be used for other dishes in your kitchen, be composted or repurposed for another use. Beyond reducing waste, many restaurants also seek to source their ingredients locally, which, in addition to the cultural support, makes financial sense by cutting down on transport costs. Managing a sustainable kitchen with zero-waste cooking is limited only by the chef or cook’s imagination. There are endless possibilities and creative ways to ensure we cut down on our food waste.

Zero-waste cooking starts with the obvious: eat every part of the ingredient you are cooking with. Picture: Pexels/Maria Verkhoturtseva Cook every part Zero-waste cooking starts with the obvious: eat every part of the ingredient you are cooking with. The leaves of vegetables like Swiss chard and kale are often removed from the fibrous stem (sometimes called the rib) before being chopped, to make cooking faster. But the stems are also edible. Chop them up, sauté them, add them to soups or purée them into smoothies.

Compost your food scraps When trying to follow zero-waste cooking, composting the food scraps is a must. It is the process of reducing the waste into nutrient-rich soil best used as fertilisers. Vegetables and fruit scraps are easier to compost while meat and bones are tough to compost. You can reuse herbs, peels, spices, oil and many other ingredients to get the most out of it. Picture: Pexels/Eva Bronzini Reuse ingredients

To also embrace zero-waste cooking, you have to consider using everything twice. You can reuse herbs, peels, spices, oil and many other ingredients. For example, you could use the oil you used for frying chicken wings again, for frying French fries. Plus, you could use orange or lemon zest to infuse into vinegar or cocktails. Freeze food

Freezing food is a great way to extend its shelf life and reduce waste. If you have excess food that you cannot consume before it goes bad, consider freezing it. The method can also be used to preserve seasonal produce for use throughout the year. Label and date frozen food to ensure you use it before it becomes freezer-burnt. Meal plan. Picture: Pexels/Ella Olsson Plan mindfully

Meal planning is also important when it comes to zero-waste cooking. Take stock of the ingredients available in your pantry and fridge before heading to a grocery store. Plan meals that use your perishable items first, to minimise the risk of food spoilage. Also, consider batch cooking or making larger portions that could be divided and stored for later use in order to reduce the need for frequent cooking sessions.

Shop with the right mindset It is crucial to start shopping according to your zero-waste cooking agenda. You should bring your own tote bags for buying things and consider buying in bulk. Also, check the expiration dates to determine how long it will last. One of the best ways to reduce your carbon footprint and plastic waste is to cook more zero-waste meals.

Shop with the right mindset. Picture: Pexels/Mastreding Embrace imperfect produce Just because a piece of produce is not perfect-looking, does not mean it is less nutritious or flavourful as its pristine counterparts. The “ugly” produce is typically discarded due to aesthetic standards, contributing to unnecessary waste. In fact, produce from a farmers market tends to spend more time on the tree or vine, providing better taste and more nutrients.