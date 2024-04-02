How to boost collagen, naturally

You’ve probably heard the word “collagen”, especially when visiting a dermatologist because it has to do with the skin. Cleveland Clinic best describes collagen as, “the most abundant protein in the body responsible for about 30% of the body's total protein. It is the primary building block of the body's skin, muscles, bones, tendons and ligaments and other connective tissues.”

While others usually take supplements to boost collagen production, Nicole Sherwin, founder of Eco Diva Natural Superfood Skincare, says there are natural ways to do it. It is better because our bodies must be able to do the work without depending too much on supplements. Clean, kind and ethical skincare

We cannot stress the importance of clean skincare. Using products formulated with minimal, natural ingredients devoid of harmful chemicals. Ethical skincare goes a step further, ensuring sustainability and cruelty-free practices throughout the production process. Opting for such products not only benefits your skin but also the environment and animal welfare. “Look for skincare products enriched with superfoods renowned for their collagen-boosting properties. Ingredients like vitamin C-rich Kakadu plum, antioxidant-packed green tea extract, and hydrating hyaluronic acid can stimulate collagen synthesis while nourishing the skin.

“Additionally, seek out brands committed to transparent sourcing and eco-friendly packaging, reflecting a dedication to both skin health and environmental stewardship. “Look for brands that offer high counts of superfood in their formulations like baobab, cacao, maca, marula, cranberry, sesame, and moringa, these all help to stimulate and boost collagen from the outside in,” says Sherwin. Eating the right foods will boost your collagen. Picture: Supplied. Plant-based wholefoods

Meat is nice but what’s even healthier is food rich in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, berries, and leafy greens. These foods play a pivotal role in collagen synthesis by supporting the body's natural production processes. “Moreover, prioritize foods abundant in pro-collagen nutrients like copper and zinc found in seeds, nuts, legumes, and whole grains. These minerals aid in collagen formation and promote skin elasticity, helping to maintain a youthful complexion from the inside out. “By fuelling your body with nutrient-dense, plant-based foods, you lay the foundation for radiant skin that glows with vitality. High doses of natural mineral supplements like trace minerals are another way to ingest collagen-stimulating actives, that help with bone, hair, nails, skin and teeth regeneration,” Sherwin adds.

Collagen-boosting exercises Physical activities are important for collagen production and skin rejuvenation. Focus on exercises that engage the muscles and stimulate blood flow, such as strength training, yoga, pilates and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). These activities promote circulation, delivering vital nutrients and oxygen to the skin cells while flushing out toxins.