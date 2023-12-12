How to treat a wound at home to ensure quick recovery and minimal scarring by an expert

Accidents can happen anywhere, especially at home. Whether it’s a burn from the stove, a cut while chopping vegetables, or a fall off a bicycle, these unexpected mishaps are bound to occur at some point. One of the biggest challenges when it comes to small home accidents is knowing how to properly treat the injury.

Should you handle a wound at home or rush to the hospital? With countless conflicting advice on the internet, it can be confusing to determine the right course of action for burns and cuts. Dr Judey Pretorius, a respected biomedical scientist and founder of Biomedical Emporium skincare sheds some light on this matter. Pretorius shares valuable insights on how to react in various home accident scenarios to ensure proper treatment, speedy healing and minimal scarring.

Let’s start with burns and scalds, which are quite common in South Africa. They can range from minor burns that heal on their own to severe burns that require advanced medical attention. Burns are caused by dry heat, such as touching a hot iron or stove, while scalds occur due to wet heat, like boiling water or steam. Burns are classified into three categories:

Superficial burns: Formerly known as first-degree burns, these only affect the outermost layer of the skin, known as the epidermis. Partial thickness burns: Formerly known as second-degree burns, these affect both the epidermis and the layer beneath it, called the dermis. Full thickness burns: Formerly known as third-degree burns, these are the most severe. They destroy the epidermis, dermis and can even damage muscles, bones or tendons.

Superficial burns and most partial thickness burns can be treated at home. However, if you suspect a full thickness burn, it is crucial to seek immediate medical attention at the emergency room. Knowing how to react and treat wounds correctly can make a significant difference in the healing process. First aid steps to treat a burn or scald:

Get the person away from the heat source. Remove clothing or jewellery that is near the burn site, but do not remove anything stuck to the skin. Cool the burn with cool or lukewarm running water for 20 minutes. Do not use ice, iced water, or any creams or greasy substances.

Cover the burn site by placing a layer of cling film over it. If necessary, take painkillers to alleviate discomfort. Seek medical attention if:

The burn was caused by a chemical or electrical source: The burn site is larger than the size of your hand. The burnt skin appears charred or white.

Cuts and scrapes Cuts most commonly occur in the kitchen, and can be superficial or deep, while scrapes often occur during activities, such as falling from a bicycle, while running or when slipping. First aid steps to treat a cut or scrape:

Rinse the site with cool water to remove any dirt or debris: To stop bleeding, gently apply firm pressure on the cut with a clean cloth or gauze. Once the bleeding has subsided and the wound is clean, cover it with a bandage or gauze pad and tape.

Be sure to change the dressing or bandage every day. Seek medical attention if: The cut is deep.

The site bleeds heavily. Something is embedded in the cut. The cut was caused by something rusty or very dirty.

Insect bites and stings Most of us are exposed to a variety of insects all year round, many of which may bite or sting us. Some stings are uncomfortable, but minor (like a sting by a mosquito), while others may be dangerous (such as certain spider bites). First aid steps to treat a mild reaction from a bite or sting:

Move to a safe area where no more bites/stings can occur. If any stingers have been left behind in the skin, gently remove them. Gently wash the area with soap and water.

Apply a cold dampened cloth (you can fill it with ice to make it extra effective) and hold it on the area for 10 to 20 minutes to reduce swelling and pain. If the bite or sting is on the arm or leg, raise it. If the area is very itchy, take an antihistamine to reduce irritation, and if it is very painful, take a painkiller to alleviate some discomfort.

Seek medical attention if: You develop trouble breathing. You feel dizzy or faint.

You develop nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea. Your pulse becomes weak or rapid. You experience swelling to the face, lips or throat.

Wound care to minimise or prevent scarring. When skin has been damaged, it repairs itself by growing new tissue to pull together the wound or fill in gaps caused by the accident. This new tissue that grows is called scar tissue and primarily consists of the protein collagen. Scars may develop in all shapes and sizes (accident-dependent) and some may fade over time to become almost invisible, while others may remain noticeable and or unsightly.

One of the best ways to ensure minimal scarring is to use the correct wound care products from the get-go. Pretorius developed the ground-breaking Biomedical Emporium Wound Occlusive to help speed up wound healing, reduce pain, stimulate growth of wound tissues, deodorise and minimise scarring. Biomedical Wound Occlusive is a hydrogel that comprises 50% honey, which is known for its antimicrobial action and inhibition of bacterial growth. It is an effective treatment for burns, post-surgical wounds, pressure sores, diabetic wounds and lower leg ulcers.

In addition to honey, it contains a diverse range of ingredients that work actively to achieve and contribute to therapeutic outcomes. Zinc oxide – Increases wound healing, decreased rates of infection and decreased rates of deterioration of ulcers. Lactic acid – Increases wound healing though a variety of mechanisms.

Vitamin B – Accelerates wound closure, consequently wound healing. Vitamin E – Fat-soluble antioxidant, used to accelerate wound healing and prevent hypertrophic scarring. Lidocaine – Local anaesthetic, used in a low concentration to assist in pain management.

Chlorhexidine – Contributes to the antimicrobial properties of the wound occlusive. Xylitol - Acts as anti-biofilm, consequently inhibiting biofilm formation of dangerous strains bacteria. Hyaluronic Acid – Regulates or is involved in tissue repair process on multiple levels (inflammation, granulation and re-epithelialisation) and modulates the hydration and osmotic balance.

The benefits of using wound occlusive include: It helps wounds look better as they heal. It naturally removes dead tissue from the wound.

It has properties that fight germs, reduce fever, reduce swelling and protect against damage caused by harmful substances. It makes the skin more elastic and brings back its strength. It helps the skin retain moisture.