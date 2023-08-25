Jennifer Aniston reveals how her BFF Adam Sandler supported her through her IVF journey

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have great chemistry. You’d think the two have worked on a dozen films together, but “Murder Mystery 2” is only their third (aside from the original “Murder Mystery” and the 2011 comedy, “Just Go With It”. Less than a year ago, Aniston courageously opened up about her personal journey with in vitro fertilisation (IVF) in an interview with “Allure Magazine” shed light on the difficulties she faced in trying to conceive.

In her late thirties and forties, she underwent for private IVF treatments while enduring the emotional roller-coaster that accompanies fertility struggles. Plus, all the rumours about her fertility weren’t making things easy. Aniston shared that these experiences shaped her into the person she was meant to be, despite the hardships she faced. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she admitted. “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard.”

She mentioned trying various remedies, including drinking Chinese teas, in her desperate quest to conceive. Looking back, she regrets not considering egg freezing, emphasising the importance of sharing these experiences with others. But what surprises the most is how her BFF Sandler and his wife supported her.

In a recent interview with “WSJ Magazine”, E News reports that the Hollywood actress revealed the secret to the beautiful friendship she and Sandler share, as well as the support she gets from the co-star’s wife, Jackie Sandler. Beyond their remarkable on-screen chemistry, it appears that the duo’s friendship runs deep, reflected in a thoughtful gesture that touches Aniston’s heart every Mother’s Day. One of the many ways that the Sandlers support Aniston is by sending her flowers every Mother’s Day.