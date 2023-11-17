Kay Yarms x Scarlet Hill products sell out within 24 hours of launching

Acclaimed South African YouTuber Kay Yarms’s limited-edition beauty range sold out within 24 hours of launching. The social media star, whose real name is Khethokuhle Ngonyama‘s, partnered with Mr Price to this week launch Kay Yarms X Scarlet Hill.

She took to Instagram to express her excitement about the beauty collaboration. “Introducing my very own make-up line, Kay Yarms x Scarlet Hill! Even though we have been working on this for months, it still feels sooooo surreal! “I cannot believe it, a whole me. I have brought to you some of my favourite make-up products and tools, and I can’t wait for you guys to shop this range! While stocks last,” she wrote.

And within a few hours after its release on Thursday, November 16, some of the products already sold out. This includes the Kay Yarms Lip Trio Kit, which is currently out of stock and no longer available online. Her followers were left impressed with Ngonyama‘s successful beauty launch as they believed that the collaboration does not only align with her brand, but it also offers affordable products for make-up enthusiasts. “The lip combo is already sold out. I swear you'll always be famous,” @boitumelo.mile wrote on social media.

“Kay Yarms nailed it because of her brand, I can’t help but notice the pricing is very attractive as well. Pricing is everything, especially in this economy,” added @MbukuAsanda. Ngonyama is not the first influencer to partner with Mr Price’s Scarlet Hill. In March 2022, Ayanda Thabethe and her sister Lungile partnered with the brand to launch their make-up range called “Quick Face”. Their range was aimed at making life easier for make-up enthusiasts on-the-go.