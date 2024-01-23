Kim Kardashian confirmed as new Balenciaga ambassador

Sip on this piping-hot tea! The Kardashians are back in the limelight and no matter how much we try to avoid them, there is just no escaping. The latest scoop is Kim Kardashian signing up as the newest ambassador for the well-known yet eyebrow-raising brand, Balenciaga.

Recall, if you can, the 2023 controversy that surrounded Balenciaga when fans caught wind of the unsettling elements in their images. From peculiar-looking models strutting down the runway with trash bags to campaigns featuring children holding handbags resembling teddy bears in bondage gear, the brand found itself in hot water. Let’s not forget the inclusion of paperwork related to child pornography laws in one of their campaigns.

Despite the previous uproar, Kim proudly declared on Monday that she is the newly appointed brand ambassador for Balenciaga. The high-fashion label’s official Instagram spilled the tea, sharing a black and white photo of the reality star, accompanied by a quote from the TV personality. Kim Kardashian, Balenciaga Ambassodor. Picture: Screenshot/Instagram “Today, Balenciaga names Kim Kardashian as a new brand ambassador,” they announced, echoing the sentiments of the reality star herself, who said: “For several years now, Balenciaga's designs have been a part of my many looks – and some of my most iconic fashion moments.”

Kim Kardashian New balenciaga ambassador

byu/Jakub_65 inGoodAssSub Social media followers were livid and shared their thoughts on the public platform, Reddit. @Whoopity_Scoop_said: “When the whole Balenciaga kids controversy happened she stopped being an ambassador for a while to save face, and condemned the brand. Now that people have forgotten she’s back 💵 Typical Hollywood celebrity behavior, ain’t nothing really new.” @LilWayneThaGoat also wrote: “I thought she denounced Balenciaga back when that ad campaign backlash happened. Oh well it’s the Kardashians. It’s all money since they got no morals.”