‘Leave my womb alone,’ says Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

It’s such a shame that in 2024, there are still people who see the need to talk about people’s bodies and, even worse, their reproductive systems. Former Miss South Africa (2015) Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni came out guns blazing after some people on social media started insinuating that she’s pregnant and it’s so sad that she had to record a video and call them out about speaking something so sensitive.

“Leave my womb alone. Leave other women’s wombs alone. If you are a man and you don’t have your own womb, I don’t know find out from science or any research places if you are able to grow your own and then create your own baby and watch your own baby grow in your stomach and leave women’s wombs alone,” she said. What even made things worse was that there were also women commenting about her reproductive system. While you would expect them to understand, it turned out that some people would do anything for clout. “If you are a woman who keeps commenting rubbish on my post saying ‘she’s pregnant, she’s this, she’s that’, whether I am or not and (and just to be clear, I am not), I feel like you guys want to be seen.

“And this culture of wanting to be first to out someone for whatever it is, whether it’s a new relationship, whether it is that they are expecting, whether it is that they’ve lost a job or whatever it is, this culture of wanting to be seen and outing people to be first, you guys need to stop it,” Mthombeni ranted. Most of her followers supported her and said people must learn to stop talking about the personal journey of others “Louder for the people at the back. It's such a private and personal journey. Let me announce it if and when I want to share, and if not lose it. Besides, people can also be pregnant and have a miscarriage.