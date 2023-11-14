Local Fashion Police, a proudly South African competition which invited the nation to show off their sense of style in locally produced garments, has announced their winners for this year. The competition, which kicked off in August, called for budding fashionistas to share pictures of themselves dressed in locally made clothes. This resulted in over 300 people taking to social media to participate in the competition.

When selecting the winners, judges had a strict criteria to follow. Entrants had to ensure that their garments were locally made in solidarity with the South African clothing, textile, footwear, and leather sector. The four fashionistas who made it to the Local Fashion Police Finale are @ludina_ngwenya, @olwethu_ty, @tarryncilliers and @chernaylin. Meanwhile, the Local Fashion Police also acknowledged the competition’s runner-ups: @ndyebolurayi, @dianachelsearosefanie, @tasejack_ and @fortunembopo.

Proudly SA Chief marketing officer Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi explained that these kinds of competitions encouraged people to support local fashion designers. "This campaign not only shines a spotlight on the industry's potential but it also aims to stimulate job growth in a sector that currently employs approximately 60 000 to 80 000 people, constituting about 14% of the nation's manufacturing jobs,“ she said. “It is a critical sector that also plays a significant role in South Africa's exports.”