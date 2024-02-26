LOOK: Miss SA Natasha Joubert is engaged to long-time bae, Enrico Vermaak

Natasha Joubert will soon go from Miss to Mrs after long-time boyfriend, Enrico Vermaak, popped the question during the month of love. Joubert and Vermaak have been dating for close to 9 years.

Creating a memorable evening, Vermaak recently popped the question during a romantic sunset yacht cruise at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. In a statement sent to media, a semi-suspecting Joubert said she knew her man had something up his sleeve but didn’t know when it was going to happen. “I thought it might take place at a wine farm on Saturday but Enrico decided to switch things around and propose during a Friday evening cruise.

“There were other people on board and I didn’t see any of my family or friends so I didn’t suspect a thing. Sneaky Vermaak had both their families hiding downstairs in the kitchen area. “He had organised the top deck on the yacht was kept just for us. I was filming content on the front of the yacht when suddenly Enrico was standing there, ready to propose, with our friends and family in tow,” Joubert said.

“I am on cloud nine and so happy. It’s a dream come true.” Joubert said that they had known for a long time that they were life partners. “Enrico and I have been together for eight-and-a-half years. The setting was perfect and so special as both our families and friends had flown down for the occasion.”

Joubert said they will tie the knot when her Miss South Africa reign is over. Posting a variety of pictures of the momentous occasion of Instagram, Joubert said: “Is this real life? An actual dream come true.❤️💍.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert) Joubert also posted a video clip of the special moment, she said: “23.02.2024. Yes to today, tomorrow and every day after.💍 Enrico and I am celebrating 8 years and 5 months together today and eternity to come.

“Sakkie, ek's lief vir jou! Ek gaan jou vroutjie word!!!!❤️ @enrico.vermaak. Let’s get married!” Watch video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Joubert (@natasha_joubert) It didn’t take long before industry friends, family and her fans sent congratulatory messages her way.

Actress Thembi Seete said: “Congratulations Queen♥️👑🥂.” Fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee said: “Congratulations you two. ❤️❤️❤️” The Miss South Africa official page commented: “Congratulations Our Queen and @enrico.vermaak ❤️😍.”