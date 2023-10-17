LOOK: Neliswa Mntungwa determined to make ‘kota’ business a success, despite obstacles she faced

One hard-working woman from Imbali in Pietermaritzburg is hustling hard with her food business. Neliswa Mntungwa is a passionate businesswoman and while her business started as a side hustle to supplement her income, she is determined to be successful.

Mntungwa owns Kota2nice, a unique business that specialises in “kotas” located at the Imbali Youth Enterprise Park in PMB. The 34-year-old said her business is all about making food fun. She said she tries to create an ambiance of fun, laughter, family, and friendships through her menu options. “The kota was not something and still is not very common or familiar to Pietermaritzburg, and having tasted it during my stay in Pretoria, I craved one but could not get it in PMB. That is when I decided to start Kota2nice.

“Something different to add to the takeaway options in the city was needed. The concept is about establishing a township lifestyle ambiance through food. The idea is to plant an image of food and modern township lifestyle in one thought and create an identity that represents a brand people can closely relate to at home and what they grew up with in street food. “We eventually would like to franchise it as the first commercial kota food outlet operating in South Africa,” said Mntungwa.

When asked about the challenges she has faced, she said money to help sustain her business was the biggest hurdle. “Capital is critical and being underfunded in any concept poses challenges. I was able to adopt strategies through being active and fully hands-on in the business getting insight on different methods I could adopt to save money where I could, like making my own ingredients instead of store-bought, maximise profits through different sales strategies like discount offers, combo deals, and shape-shifting menu offerings when needed to stay within customers budgets in this current economy. “The business has been my saviour. Although living off of the business has slowed down its progress it literally is my bread and butter. Without it, I probably would not have been able to sustain some basic life needs and provide for my daughter.

“Most people think that by buying from the business they make the owner rich, and that's not the case, it becomes more than that. “When people buy from small businesses, they provide us with employment from delivery drivers to the chef assistant,” said Mntungwa. On the menu at Kota2nice, you will find toasted sandwiches, varied kotas meals, and sides such as salad and chips.