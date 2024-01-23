LOOK: NFL player Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah goes viral for wearing African attire at his games

You cannot separate sports stars from fashion. When they are on the field, they all look the same in their sporting gear, but once they get off the field, they reveal their individuality. We are used to basketball players being the fashionable ones, and NFL players have also entered the chat.

American football linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah continues to be the talk of town for wearing African attire when arriving for his games. Owusu-Koramoah went viral for wearing Ghanaian attire for his first NFL regular season game in September 2023. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in his Ghanaian outfit. Picture: Instagram. Since then, he has made it fashionable to wear African attire by making a bold statement with his choice of clothes.

On his second appearance, he paid tribute to Senegal by wearing a Ndiakhass, a Senegalese outfit worn by the Baye Fall Muslims. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in his Senegalese outfit. Picture: Instagram. On another occasion, he wore Agbada-inspired pieces designed by Izoduuwa, an Afrocentric Lifestyle brand. Agbada is a flowing maxi shirt traditionally worn by the Yoruba people across West Africa, especially Nigeria.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in an Agbada. Picture: Instagram. His unique style has captured the imagination with many enjoying his style and how he uses fashion to teach people about different African cultures and tribes. He has also become an inspiration to young footballers. “I showed your photos to my son, who is 14 and a football player. He always feels embarrassed when I make him wear African clothes. I started showing him your pictures, and he said: ‘he’s cool for doing that, I like his style’. So, thank you for showcasing our heritage to the world.

“As you been a NFL player, my son thinks he can be like you,” commented @Susana Agyeman Dua. Another Instagram user, @Eva Gordon, said: “ Wow. Your Ghanaian style of dress is so inspiring. It inspires me to be myself authentically and genuinely as a black woman. Keep doing you. “I'm ecstatic you feel the need to dress in a cultural dress, compared to fitting the stereotypes of black men and/or black male athletes.”