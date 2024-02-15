LOOK: Solange’s son Daniel ‘Julez’ J Smith Jr makes his runway debut at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2024 season is done and dusted. What’s exciting about fashion weeks is that not only do they showcase new collections but introduce new talent. Solange Knowles’ son, Daniel “Julez” J Smith Jr, made headlines as he made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week.

Julez walked for Luar Autumn/Winter 2024 while his family watched with pride from the front row. His global icon aunt, Beyoncé, and cool grandmother, Tina Knowles, were there to support him. It is no surprise that Beyoncé was in attendance for her nephew’s biggest moment because she and her husband, Jay Z, have always been fond of Julez from when he was a child.

They would attend his birthday parties, take him to events and shower him with gifts. People on social media were impressed by Julez’s modelling skills, saying he’s got the look and style of his mother, Solange. “Bruh a natural. Solange (is) his mom so he has been stylish his whole life,” said @JOBChapter42

In other news, Beyoncé, who was recently at the Super Bowl with her husband, hinted that she’ll be releasing new music this year, so if you thought “Renaissance” was over, think again because part two is in the works. According to her Instagram post, “Renaissance Act II” is expected to drop on March 29. Among the singles to be released is, “Texas! Hold ‘em”, a country song.