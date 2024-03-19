LOOK: The best dressed celebs at SA Style Awards

On Sunday evening, March 17, local stars gathered at the Sandton Hotel for the 26th South African Style Awards. Bonang Matheba, whose beverage brand House of BNG was one of the sponsors, was among those at the event, powered by Plascon and the Mall of Africa.

While all eyes were on the award recipients, guests did not disappoint and served the hottest looks. Award-winning model Blue Mbombo interpreted the theme well and dazzled in a gold mini dress with a black dramatic bow at the back by Scalo Designer. Blue Mbombo. Picture: Creative Silver. Reigning Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert looked gorgeous in a Jolache Couture custom gown with satin dropped cape.

Natasha Joubert. Picture: Instagram. Reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela looked elegant in a Warrick Gautier Swarovski crystal mesh column gown with silk chiffon back cape detailing. Ratile Mabitsela. Picture: Enoch P. Meanwhile, rapper Nadia Nakai served royal regency in a Gert Johan-Coetzee dress with beaded embroidery and high slit. She completed her look with a gold crown with red diamonds. Nadia Nakai. Picture: Victor Turay. Organisers of the event said the SA Style Awards 2024 winners were creatives with the ability to evolve as the landscape changes, fuelled by their passion to shape the future.

“From young South Africans forging their African footprint to professionals pioneering iconic ideas, brilliant creative minds and fearless females who are changing the business landscape across major South African markets, elevating the benchmark for inclusivity, ingenuity, excellence and innovation,” said the organisers. The SA Style Awards 2024 winners were: Most Innovative Style: Bee Diamondhead

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film/TV: Senzo Radebe Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music: Tyla Seethal Most Stylish Media Personality: Motshidisi Mohono

Most Stylish Fashion Designer: Jacques Bam Most Stylish Model: Ponahalo Mojapelo -Standard Beauty Most Stylish Business Personality: Melina Lambrakis – Mall of Africa

Most Stylish Couple: Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni Most Stylish Changemaker: Musa Motha The Next Big Thing: Creative brothers, Fhatuwani and Justice Mukheli – Skin Renewal