LOOK: The best dressed on the red carpet at Baftas

On Sunday, February 18, A-list celebrities attended the 77th British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Most stars were dressed to the nines, reminding us that such events aren’t just about rewarding those doing exceptionally well in the film industry but a chance for stylish celebrities to put their best foot forward.

Below are our best dressed celebs: Emma Corrin The British actor’s stylist, Harry Lambert, deserves all the glory for putting Corrin in that ensemble.

The “Crown” star looked chic in a custom MiuMiu fit. Lambert said he didn’t want the actress to be loud but rather remarkable. Emma Corrin. Picture: Instagram. “You don’t always have to be loud. You can be loud by being subtle. The loudness comes through the layering and the complexity, and the freshness of the silhouette,” Lambert told Vogue. Lilly Collins

The “Emily In Paris” star donned a Tamara Ralph velvet gown with rose puffed sleeves and silver rose embroidery, completing her outfit with black peep toes heels for a more sophisticated look. Lilly Collins. Picture: Instagram. Taylor Russell As the global ambassador of the brand Loewe, Russell didn’t disappoint and chose the most exquisite bespoke number.

Taylor Russell in Loewe. Picture: Instagram. Fantasia The “The Colour Purple” star looked every inch of gorgeous in a red dress with an oversized collar wrapped around her body, completing the look with black sheer gloves and her signature short hair. Fantasia. Picture: Instagram. Naomi Campbell

One of the most talked about celebrities on the internet looked good in a black chiffon Chanel number. However, she could’ve looked better if her cap was oversized. Naomi Campbell. Picture: Instagram. Dua Lipa The singer and songwriter knows that you can never go wrong with red. She looked ravishing in a daring red sheer dress with a dramatic train Valentino. Although her maroon hair also fit the look, black would’ve worked best.