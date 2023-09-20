LOOK: The Durban Street Food Festival is back and promises to serve up a feast of flavours across cultures

The Durban Street Food Festival is back again this year with a smorgasbord of some of the best food trucks and gourmet pop-up stalls in the city. According to the organisers, this event celebrates the city’s diverse food and music culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durban Street Food Festival (@durbanstreetfoodfestival) The festival will feature more than 40 vendors serving up a variety of street food, from traditional Durban and other South African dishes such as the famous bunny chow, braai meat, and biltong bites, and international cuisine including Asian and Mexican favourites such as sushi and tacos, and delectable desserts. The festival will include live music with Durban’s finest DJs and up-and-coming artists as well as fun activities for children The festival is set to run from September 22 – 25 at The Pavilion shopping centre.

Opening and closing times for the four days are as follows: Friday, September 22: 5pm – 10pm Saturday, September 23: 11am – 11pm

Sunday, September 24: 11am – 10pm Monday, September 25: 11am – 8pm View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durban Street Food Festival (@durbanstreetfoodfestival) Marketing manager of The Pavilion Julie-Anne Zuma said the festival was a great way to experience the city’s vibrant food and music scene.

“We have something for everyone, from traditional South African dishes to international favourites. And with so much else to see and do, it is a great day out for the whole family,” said Zuma. Tickets for the event are available at Quicket and vary from R60 to R80 and R240 for a weekend pass. Another food festival to look forward to is The Mzansi Food & Drink Festival.

Only at Mzansi Food & Drink Show...🍸The Bar & Good Spirits Showcase caters to everyone! Enjoy the latest gadgets and entertainment like the Flairtending Competition, Know Your Whisky Seminar, Craft Beer Head-to-Head, and Waitron Uniform Fashion Show. 🍻🥂 #mzansifoodandwine pic.twitter.com/y1IsL7KoZH — Mzansi Food & Drink Show (@MzansiFoodDrink) April 18, 2023 The show was launched earlier this year in Johannesburg by RX Africa, the company behind some of the country’s premier events, including Decorex JHB, Comic Con Africa, Africa Travel Week, and FAME Week Africa. Taking place at the Kyalami Convention Centre from June 15 – 17 it will incorporate previous events including the Coffee & Chocolate Expo and Fire & Feast, with new additions such as Fine Food & Wine, Bar & Good Spirits, and the Mzansi Food Market. Festival-goers will be able to enjoy food and drink tastings, cooking demonstrations, master classes, special offers, and a marketplace filled with gastronomic delights.