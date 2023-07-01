LOOK: Who lived up to the ‘Out of this World’ theme at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Under the theme "Out Of This World", designers who entered the famous competition with their models let their creative juices flow and took the theme to new heights. A feast for the eyes, a variety of models in grey, purple, green, black, pink and mustard ensembles and fascinators, amongst others, colours roamed the fashion arena.

South Africa - KwaZulu-Natal - Durban July, 01/07/2023: Nosipho Nkosi winner of best hat at the Hollywood Durban July. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA) Close to 100 models hoped to catch the attention of the judges, who took their job very seriously with R50 000 in prizes up for grabs. At the end winner of the "Exceptional Raceday Hat/ Fascinator “went to Zanele Cele from the label Zah Creation Couture, with her model Nosipho Nkosi. "This was my year. I entered many times, but I trusted in God. When I thought of the theme, 'Out Of This World', I thought of the galaxy and its colours and recreated the planets," said Cele.

South Africa - KwaZulu-Natal - Durban July, 01/07/2023: Siphosethu Thwala at the Hollywood Durban July. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA) The winner of “Classic Racewear Male”, went to model Sphosethu Thwala with his designer, Kgotsofalo Given Mayamate, from the label Articles From Mars, which is a part of AFI Fasttrack. Mayamate's design was inspired by a utopian world that isn't facing one of our world's top issues which is poverty. He was extremely excited about the win.

“This was only possible because of the critique i received from AFI, it was a challenge for us, but when I applied the feedback and worked on my design, this is the end result. I'm glad that I took what they had to say into consideration. "My messages through my design was how to fight poverty," said Mayamate. “Classic Female Racewear” winner, Minenhle Ngcobo was styled by Shades Fashion House Designer, Shaun Majola.

Majola's design included a slick brown corset and skirt. It was inspired by the 1850s. "I'm super excited about the win. When they say 'Out Of This World', in fashion, it simply means something you've never imagined, something you need, something elegant. “It took me an entire month to research, design and produce the look. We wanted something classic, that you wouldn't find in our day," said Majola.