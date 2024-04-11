Makazole Mapimpi announced as the brand ambassador for ‘Relevance For Men Tailored Suits’

We love it when sports stars show off their fashion side because it proves that their lives don’t only revolve around the field and they clean up well. Springboks player Makazole Mapimpi is one of Mzansi’s favourite sport icons with an elite fashion sense.

When he’s not in green and gold, Mapimpi makes sure he looks dapper, and has partnered with several lifestyle brands. Recently, he was announced as the ambassador of Relevance For Men Tailored Suits. “The cat is finally out of the bag today as we are pleased to announce that the x2 World Cup winning Winger Mr Makazoli Mapimpi is a Relevance For Men Tailored Suits new Brand Ambassador.

“We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship for both parties,” said Tshepo Mashego, the founder of the fashion label. Makazole Mapimpi. Picture: Instagram. Mapimpi’s female fans, who initially thought he was getting married, were relieved to learn that it was a brand partnership. “Almost dropped down to my knees thought he was getting married,” said @ora_molokwane.