Martha Stewart shares her youthful secrets

Ageing gracefully isn't easy, but some extraordinary people show us how it's done with style and vigour. Consider the inspiring example of 82-year-old Martha Stewart, who is living her best life in ways many of us can only dream of. At an age when some might slow down, Stewart is a powerhouse of activity. She's not just sitting at the helm of a vast lifestyle empire; she's setting the internet ablaze with glamorous photos by the pool that have everyone talking.

Even more impressively, she made history by gracing the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, becoming the oldest cover star in the magazine's history. And she doesn't stop there. Martha Stewart, ever generous, recently shared her secrets to a "longer and healthier" life in an interview, offering valuable insights we all can learn from. Striving for excellence requires maintaining good health, a belief firmly held by Martha Stewart, who emphasises it's never too late to start focusing on well-being.

In a conversation with People magazine, she shared insights during her involvement in QVC’s Quintessential 50 campaign, suggesting 50 as the ideal age to begin. “I try to live a very healthy life. I eat extremely well. I take care of myself. I go to the gym no matter what, four times a week. I take care of my skin very, very well, and everybody can do that.” Stewart cleaning her house. Picture: Instagram She continued: “It’s not like I spend a fortune on any of that stuff, but I managed to do it because it’s going to make a difference and I’m going to live longer and healthier.”

Stewart, the lifestyle queen, has some straightforward yet powerful advice on tackling the challenges that come with ageing. Her recommendations are refreshingly easy to follow and don't require deep pockets or extreme measures like the controversial billionaire’s “young blood” transfusions. Her philosophy is pretty simple: pay attention to what your body is telling you. Stewart doesn't mince words: “If there’s a problem, you have to deal with it right away. Ignoring issues can be deadly."

She shares a personal story with Well & Good about how she tore her Achilles heel two years ago, leading to an unwelcome pause in her typically bustling routine. “It was a shock to my system, but following the doctor's orders is key to recovery,” she added. Despite not taking any medicine herself, Stewart is a strong proponent of using healthcare resources.

“I am a firm believer in the advancements of medicine and science,” she told Well & Good. Moreover, Stewart is a living testament to the belief that staying active is crucial for a healthy life, especially as one ages. She encourages integrating physical activity into one's day-to-day life in any way possible. The basic eating guide. Picture: Martha Stewart/Instagram Whether it's operating a tractor or simply being hands-on around the house, moving your body is vital. Stewart walks the talk, managing her sprawling 156-acre property, maintaining her gardens, and even clearing snow herself.

Her active lifestyle extends beyond just chores and work. Besides managing The Bedford restaurant, hosting three TV shows on Roku, running a podcast, and diving into numerous other projects, Stewart finds time for adventure and family. Through her actions and advice, she exemplifies how a blend of listening to one’s body, leveraging healthcare, and maintaining an active lifestyle can significantly enhance one’s health and well-being in the later years. In her wellness upkeep, Stewart swears by the use of these products L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion, Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum and Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion.

Leading the charge is the L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion, renowned for its ability to impart a flawless, natural-looking glow. This product is celebrated not just for its luminous finish but also for its versatility, offering users a hydrating boost that can serve as a highlighter, a moisturiser, or a primer, depending on the need. Equally noteworthy in the realm of skincare is the Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum. This powerhouse product has garnered praise for its potent formula, designed to target dull skin, reduce discolouration, and smooth out skin texture.

With Vitamin C at its core, it promises to deliver a brighter, more radiant complexion with consistent use, making it a sought-after solution for those looking to combat signs of ageing and environmental damage. Rounding out the list is the Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion. This product has captured the attention of skincare enthusiasts for its deeply nourishing and hydrating properties, thanks to its olive oil-based formula. It aims to cater to the needs of dry, sensitive skin, ensuring a luxurious, moisture-rich experience that leaves skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated.