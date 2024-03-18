Maxhosa Africa collaborates with cooler box brand, an idea inspired by an influencer

Maxhosa Africa is on a mission to sustain itself as a lifestyle brand and, so far, things are going according to plan. The fashion brand already has a homeware collection and recently collaborated with other brands for new offerings.

Maxhosa Africa partnered with the trending cooler box brand Fieldbar. Maxhosa has created new straps for the cooler box, making them even cooler. However, this range of cooler boxes will only be exclusive to the Maxhosa Africa Kulture Festival attendees. And it turns out the collaboration between the two brands was an idea of content creator @lisakhat_, who tweeted about it in November 2023.

“You know what would EAT? A limited edition Fieldbar collaboration with @MaXhosaAfrica where they have a couple of different strap designs,” wrote @lisakhat_ at the time. She even tagged Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of Maxhosa. A few months later, the collaboration came to life, and after getting pressure from the public, Ngxokolo had to acknowledge her. He wrote: “Always love to hear and read tons of ideas people have to bounce around of our work, some reach my eyeballs and ears, some don’t.”

The new Maxhosa Africa x Field Bar cooler box. Picture: Instagram. People said he should’ve at least included her in the campaign and paid her. “I mean, sharing communication made with the other party would eliminate false accusations. Only if it was made prior to her sharing her idea. Otherwise, we don’t believe any of this, it’s really disappointing that you move this way,” said @renei_Nay. Another X user, @mizzzidc, said: Probably a staff member from Maxhosa or Fieldbar saw the tweet and ran to you as if it was their own idea, or you didn't word your tweet correctly, or you are just lying.”

However, all Lisa is asking for is a bit of collaboration since she’s an influencer. “Hi @LadumaNgxokolo, I’m not asking for R63 Billion or profit shares, a campaign or some sort of collaboration idea with me as an influencer would be amazing! Let’s work!” Ngxokolo has not responded to her request. Instead, he’s been liking responses that say he doesn’t owe the influencer any compensation nor should he collaborate with her.