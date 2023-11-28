Maxhosa Africa set to open a new store in New York City

From South Africa to the world - local fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo is flying the national flag high, as he opens a store in New York City in the US. As the brains behind luxurious African brand “Maxhosa Africa,” the designer is spreading his wings as the brand expands its global footprint.

Taking to Instagram, Ngxokolo announced that “Maxhosa Africa” will now have a physical store in New York, one of the busiest cities in the world. “Maxhosa Africa will have a new home in New York in February 2024 on the lower side of the Soho district. To each and everyone that supported us since day one, to date, and planning to support us in the future, raise your glasses and celebrate this big moment with us, thank you! God did, he wrote on the social media site. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laduma Ngxokolo (@laduma) Ngxokolo already has international clients such as former US first lady Michelle Obama and music producer DJ Khaled, so it’s fitting for him to open a store in one of the fashion capitals of the world.

This is in addition to the “Maxhosa Africa” stores in Mall Of Africa in Johannesburg and at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. South Africans are thrilled for the designer and took to social media to share their excitement. “I can’t wait for us to start making videos on pronunciation like how we’ve been learning the right way to pronounce the French brands,” @stilltshepi wrote on X.