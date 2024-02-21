Men’s wellness trends: The rise of dapper gents and Zen men in embracing holistic self-care

In a world where self-care and well-being are becoming increasingly important, men are also stepping up to embrace a more holistic approach to wellness. This year, we are witnessing a shift in how men perceive and prioritise their health, with two distinct trends emerging: the rise of dapper gents and the Zen men.

Dapper gents are redefining traditional notions of grooming and self-care. They are embracing a more refined and tailored approach to wellness, focusing on skincare, grooming, and personal style. From tailored skincare routines to precision grooming techniques, dapper gents are elevating their self-care rituals to align with their individual sense of style and sophistication. On the other hand, Zen men are embracing a more mindful and holistic approach to wellness. They are focusing on mental and emotional well-being, seeking balance and tranquillity in their daily lives.

From mindfulness practices to holistic therapies, Zen men are exploring avenues that promote inner peace, stress reduction, and overall emotional resilience; considering that 40% of men have never spoken to anyone about their mental health. The difference between dapper gents and Zen men lies in their unique approaches to wellness. While dapper gents emphasize external refinement and grooming, Zen men prioritize internal harmony and emotional well-being. Both trends reflect a growing awareness among men of the importance of holistic wellness, encompassing physical, mental and emotional aspects of health.

There was a time when the closest thing to grooming and wellness that many men did was sitting on the porch with a whiskey and having a scratch. Thankfully, times have changed. As men become more conscious of the importance of self-care, a holistic approach to wellness is taking centre stage and that is giving birth to some interesting new trends. And with the month of love officially here, some self-care and self-love is exactly what is needed. These are some of the ideas that will drive the men’s wellness movement this year.

Wellness retreats for the win A recent survey found that 43% of travellers will choose hotels based on their wellness amenities and more than 73% expect our breaks to improve our wellbeing. That means finding an oasis where the focus is treating your body like the temple you know it to be. The men of today are actively seeking out wellness retreats and 2024 looks like the year where that trend will continue.

Gillian Kombora, the Head of Digital Marketing at The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts said: "Beaches are great, but people are searching for more than that. We provide the ultimate facial, grooming, and spa treatments for the modern man." Popular treatments include:

Dermaplaning is a skincare treatment that involves using a surgical scalpel to gently exfoliate the top layer of skin, removing dead skin cells and fine vellus hair. This treatment can help improve skin texture, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and enhance the effectiveness of skincare products. For men, dermaplaning can help address skin concerns such as rough texture, dullness, and ingrown hairs, leading to smoother and more radiant skin.

Glycolic and lactic acid skin peels Glycolic and lactic acid skin peels are chemical exfoliation treatments that help remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, and improve skin tone and texture. These peels can benefit men by addressing issues such as acne, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone, leading to clearer, more even-looking skin.

EMS (electric muscle stimulation) EMS (electric muscle stimulation) with foot physiotherapy and foot grooming combines electrical muscle stimulation with targeted foot physiotherapy and grooming techniques. This treatment can help improve muscle strength, flexibility, and circulation in the feet, making it beneficial for men who are active or experience foot-related discomfort or issues.

Thermabliss single-use paraffin treatment Thermabliss single-use paraffin treatment on hands and feet involves applying warm paraffin wax to the hands and feet to soothe and moisturise the skin. This treatment can help alleviate dryness, improve skin hydration, and provide relief for tired or overworked hands and feet, making it beneficial for men who engage in physical activities or experience dry, rough skin on their hands and feet.