Mona Monyane debuts her bald new look

They say a woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life and that’s exactly what South African actress Mona Monyane is doing. The “Kalushi” star took to Instagram to reveal her new bald look. She said there was a lot she learnt in the past few years, including the love of God, the love of self and the love of life.

She also expressed how she hated the hair politics among black women and how society liked policing them (black women). “As a black woman, I have always been policed regarding what I do or do not do with my own crown. My hair will always be an extension of my self-expression. With or without it, I remain a complex and multi-faceted being. “If what I do with my hair is a representation of my blackness, then it simply means ALL the choices l make are an indication of my inability to be boxed in or comfortably understood by those who struggle to define themselves.

“That is how I define my blackness. A constant journey of self-discovery lacking in judgement and reflective of the world I live in,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Monyane (@mona.monyane) Monyane concluded by saying people should stop telling women how to wear their hair because they don’t owe them any explanation about their choices. “In a nutshell, let’s normalise the fact that black women don’t owe you obedience when it comes to their own hair. Black women don’t owe you anything. Most importantly, We are more than just our bodies. We are indeed the soul that lives within.”