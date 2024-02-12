More peanut butter brands pulled off shelves after failing to meet quality standards

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a notice to recall various peanut butter brands manufactured by House of Natural Butters. In a media statement, the commission said the decision was taken after the manufacturer informed it of higher than legally acceptable levels of Aflatoxin.

This comes a week after it recalled the Pick n Pay No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter due to health concerns. The recent recall affects Dischem’s Lifestyle 400 and 800-gram Smooth and Crunchy, Wazoogles Superfoods (all sizes); Pick n Pay’s No Name 1KG smooth and Eden All Natural peanut butter. Pick 'n Pay, Eden All Natural, and Dischem’s Lifestyle brands were distributed nationally, while Wazoogles Superfoods products were distributed mainly in the Western Cape.

More Peanut Butter Brands Recalled. If you have any of these brands, please return to the point of purchase for a full refund pic.twitter.com/xO2a4Wasn8 — The National Consumer Commission (NCC) (@TheNCC_RSA) February 10, 2024 Acting national consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza said that while the commission was investigating the affairs of the manufacturer House of Natural Butters (Pty) Ltd, the NCC would also conduct a nationwide assessment to establish whether other brands were affected. “The Commission urges the manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers of peanut butter to comply with regulations and conduct urgent tests to assess the safety of the products on their shelves and take immediate corrective steps if found to be unsafe. “The Consumer Protection Act requires that goods that pose any risk of harm to the consumer be recalled. It is the responsibility of the manufacturers, importers, and retailers to ensure that goods comply with all applicable laws and standards of the Republic.