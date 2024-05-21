Must-have essentials to get you through winter

As winter settles in, many people are equipping themselves with the essentials for a cosy and vibrant season. From bundling up in fashionable layers to nurturing their skin with purposeful moisturisation for the weather.

Some are ready to tackle the cold traditionally by applying petroleum jelly on the skin before layering up in those cosy clothes. Zaweer Ebrahim, brand manager at Playgirl, has these four top tips to keep you warm, healthy and full of energy during winter. Layer up in style

As you pack your summer clothes away, it’s time to embrace the cosy comforts of snug sweaters, soft scarves and fashionable beanies. Layering is your secret weapon to combat the cold and elevate your fashion game. Mix and match different textures and colours to create a look that’s uniquely you. For example, wearing an oversized denim jacket on top of a knitted sweater will give you that edgy look.

Moisturise with purpose Don’t let the winter wind wreak havoc on your skin. It’s essential to keep your skin hydrated and healthy. Combat dryness and irritation by incorporating a nourishing lotion into your daily routine. It doesn’t have to end there, you can also add a layer of petroleum jelly for that extra protection on your skin. Don’t forget the sunscreen.

Warm-up Don’t let your body stay stiff, a bit of exercise will help loosen some muscles, preparing you to tackle whatever adventures come your way with flexibility and resilience. Also, exercising makes you feel warm, so it’s great for regulating your body temperature.

Spice up your dinner We often label spicy food as “hot” but did you know that certain spices can heat you from the inside out? When the mercury takes a dip, consider sprinkling a dash of ginger, cayenne, or cinnamon into your dishes. Not only do these spices add a flavourful punch, but they also kickstart circulation and give you that cosy warm sensation.