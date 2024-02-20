Mzansi reacts to Prime Hydration now selling for R10 a pop

For a few short weeks early last year, Prime Energy and Hydration drinks caused quite the buzz around South Africa. The price of the drinks sent people into a frenzy as they wondered how R500 for a 500ml energy drink could possibly be justified.

The beverage created by two influencers, Logan Paul and KSI, was one of the most talked-about drinks in the country in 2023, with many South Africans desperate to get their hands on it. Not long after this, Checkers announced that they would be selling the drink at an affordable R39,99 a pop. The retailer even enforced a strictly limited quantity per customer: a maximum of 8 x 500ml units per day.

While many were relieved and buying the product in bulk, it would appear the price drop brought along with it a lack of interest. Not long after the price cheapened, the hype died down almost completely. And social media users are currently laughing at themselves for hyping it up that much. Trending images on X from a South African retail store “President Hyper” show that the Prime Hydration drink is now selling for R10 on special.

According to the Checkers website, the ordinary price of the drink is now R19.99 – half of the price of when it was first introduced on shelves. Prime is R10 now. pic.twitter.com/BJsWDopiaZ — 😈 Xavier ✞ (@RealXavier011) February 18, 2024 Users are now asking what happened to the popularity of the energy drink. Television presenter and radio personality Anele Mdoda and many others are seeing red after learning that Prime Hydration is now just R10.

“PRIME is now on sale for R10. I am a size medium in red noses in case you want to complete my clown outfit (clown emoji),” wrote Mdoda, to which @KhalifaNan69203 commented: “They are giving us the real price now…” PRIME is now on sale for R10. I am a size medium in red noses in case you want to complete my clown outfit 🤡 — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) February 19, 2024 @Thug10111 wrote: This was the greatest marketing strategy. When they announced the price that high everyone was curious to know why it was so expensive, everyone wanted to taste it. “The decline of the price attracted people even more, now everyone who couldn't afford it before will now buy it.”

@Ncumi_Gouwe commented: “My teen boy and I were laughing at the price in-store which was R19,99 and he said, 'Mama remember when people were queuing for this and it was expensive' (laughing face emojis).” If you are still in the dark about Prime Hydration, it is a sports drink that contains coconut water, B vitamins, and branched-chain amino acids, which bodybuilders use to promote muscle growth. According to the beverage website, the YouTubers created Prime “to showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners to fill the void where great taste meets function”.