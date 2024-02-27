Mzansi reacts to Sho Madjozi showcasing her detachable braids

Sho Madjozi continues to inspire young girls across South Africa with her iconic hairstyles. Known for her vibrant and flamboyant looks, the musician has once again captured attention with a new budget-friendly edition of her trademark hairstyle. While Madjozi's colourful styles are particularly popular during school holidays when kids can experiment and have fun with their hair, the artist isn't letting the end of the festive season stop her creativity.

During the summer, Madjozi wowed fans with her "sparkle braids", a dazzling twist on traditional braided hairstyles. Now, she's taken it a step further by introducing a new accessory to her look: detachable sparkle braids. In a recent video shared on X, the star proudly showcased her latest hairstyle, complete with the detachable sparkling hairpiece. She proposed the idea to her followers: "Wait wait wait...what if the sparkle braids were detachable? Hear me out."

This innovative addition allows for versatility and reuse, making it a practical yet stylish choice for Madjozi and her fans. Not only does it offer a touch of sparkle to any hairstyle but it also allows for easy customization and experimentation. Wait wait wait...what if the sparkle braids were detachable? 😳 Hear me out 😆 pic.twitter.com/DLxxJF3aXn — It’s Sho time (@ShoMadjozi) February 26, 2024 Fans humorously reacted to her video. @SoulFairy3 commented: “Weekday hair to weekend hair in a minute. Oh, the girl moms gonna have to negotiate with the young ones now 😂😂😂.”

@reaschwarz commented: “nah, you definitely have the little girlies in a chokehold. what a time not to be a parent. 😂so smart.” @AllaikaSipho also commented: “There we go again, our kids will give us unnecessary headaches. Please Mkhuzeni 🙏 🙏 🙏” There we go again, our kids will give us unnecessary headaches. Please Mkhuzeni 🙏 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/psqN9CCti0 — S_Nkosi 🇿🇦 (@AllaikaSipho) February 26, 2024 Some X users saw the vision, though.

@Kgopotso_Pule wrote: “This is very innovative. Love this brilliant idea. Also gives the kids options to put on different colours when they want to.” @YoliHeaven_Sent also wrote: “But honestly? This is it 😂😂 do you know the pain of unbraiding 3 week old braids because of back to school? 💀💀” @Mlungu_Wajehova shared quite the adimiration: “If there is one thing I love about you is that you understand the power of influence you have and you know how to positively use it. You go girl Sho 👌.”