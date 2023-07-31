Nail tech doesn’t regret rejecting Cardi B for her loyal clients

US rapper Cardi B has been trending all weekend for throwing a microphone at a fan who hurled a drink at her while she was performing on stage. Before that, X (formerly known as Twitter) was divided after a nail tech rejected her. A nail technician known as @pimpinyapops on X had an opportunity to work with Cardi, but turned down the offer when the rapper asked her to cancel all her clients.

“People are so mad I didn’t take the Cardi B opportunity today because I decided to service my already booked clients. “You have to understand, my clients deserve to be serviced. I’ve cancelled before for a celebrity and regretted it because I lost those clients. I’m loyal to the soil,” she said. people are so mad i didn’t take the cardi b opportunity today because i decided to service my already booked clients. YALL HAVE TO UNDERSTAND, MY clients deserve to be serviced. i’ve canceled before for a celebrity and regret it because i lost those clients. i’m loyal to the soil — IG: @nailssbytaya 💅🏾 (@pimpinyapops) July 28, 2023 She also explained that she loves Cardi so much, but ditching her loyal clients would be a step back.

And while others tried to shame her for refusing to work with one of the biggest female rappers in the world, most were on her side, saying she did good by staying true to her loyal clients. “Integrity. And any blessing that has your name on it won’t miss you! The next opportunity will align divinely, ESPECIALLY because your character was tested in this moment, and you didn’t fail! “Congratulations in advance to the overflow you’ll CONTINUE to gain from this, mama,” commented @MissThrilla.

Even our very own Phil Mphela agreed. He said: “Personally, I think the salon owner is principled and values her regular clients. A celebrity will come once, and yeah, there might be hype, but it’s your regular clients who will keep the business afloat.” Others say it’s good that the nail tech followed her heart because had she listened to the people, they would’ve ridiculed her for choosing a celebrity over her clients.