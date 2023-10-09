Natasha Joubert strutted her stuff on the streets of Paris

From Pretoria to Paris, Natasha Joubert was living her best life in Paris. And that is one of the many perks of being a Miss South Africa title holder, you get to travel and attend prestigious events around the globe.

Joubert was in France for Paris Fashion Week and she made the most of it. She was invited by L'Oréal Paris, one of the sponsors for the Miss South Africa pageant. Apart from attending the fashion shows and gala dinners, Joubert took the opportunity to show off her modelling skills on the streets of Paris. She turned the streets into her runway, posing for pictures in stylish South African wear.

For the L'Oréal Paris I’m Worth It fashion show, she wore a black blazer Sherif Tailor and a see-through beaded skirt by Gert Johan Coetzee. Natasha Joubert in a Gert-Johan Coetzee skirt. Picture: Instagram. And while casually exploring the city, she wore a zebra print jumpsuit by Dollhouse Emporium, the same designer responsible for the dress she wore at the ‘L'Oréal Paris “I’m Worth It“ dinner party. And for her recent dinner date, she rocked a mesh dress from the Elrico Bellingan Resort Collection.