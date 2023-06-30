Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, June 30, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Natural constipation relief: 4 smoothies backed by science to get things moving

Berry Blast Smoothie: Fruits such as berries are packed with dietary fibre. Picture by Sara Cervera/Unsplash

Berry Blast Smoothie: Fruits such as berries are packed with dietary fibre. Picture by Sara Cervera/Unsplash

Published 2h ago

Share

Being backed up sucks for a lack of a better word.

Constipation is a common gut problem, with reports that as much as 25% of the world’s population suffer from this persistent and often socially restrictive affliction.

Scientific studies describe constipation as a disorder in the gastrointestinal tract, which can result in infrequent stools and difficult stool passage with pain and stiffness.

These days, it can feel impossible to figure out what to feed yourself and your family. You want to eat healthfully and maintain a well-balanced diet.

But with so many conveniences, grabbing a quick bite or the stark reality of hectic load-shedding schedules we end up eating more junk food than what's good for us.

More on this

You want to pick the ‘right’ foods, though just what those are isn’t always clear. But these smoothie and drink recipes are here to help

A medically reviewed article published on Healthline by Dr Adrienne Seitz, MS RD LDN, listed some wholesome ingredients that would not only assist alleviate constipation but also bring healthy advantages to your body.

The best smoothie recipes to relieve constipation

Green power smoothie

Leafy greens are an excellent source of fibre and contain natural laxative properties. Picture by Giorgi Iremadze/Unsplash

1 cup spinach

1 ripe banana

1/2 cup pineapple chunks

1/2 cup chopped cucumber

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 cup coconut water or almond milk

Blend all the ingredients until smooth.

Berry blast smoothie

Fruits such as berries in your smoothies add bulk to your stool. Picture by Sara Cervera /Unsplash

1 cup mixed berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries)

1 ripe pear

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed

1 cup unsweetened yoghurt or almond milk

1/2 cup water or coconut water

Blend all the ingredients until smooth.

Creamy papaya smoothie

Papaya is also high in fiber and water content, both of which help to prevent constipation and promote regularity and a healthy digestive tract. Picture by Bon Vivant /Unsplash

1 cup ripe papaya chunks

1 ripe banana

1/2 cup plain yoghurt

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

1/2 cup almond milk or pineapple juice

Blend all the ingredients until smooth.

Kiwi-Banana Smoothie

kiwi fruit a day improves chronic constipation.Picture by Dose Juice /Unsplash

2 ripe kiwis, peeled and sliced

1 ripe banana

1 cup spinach leaves

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 cup almond milk (or any preferred milk)

honey or maple syrup (optional)

Blend all the ingredients until smooth.

It's important to note that individual results may vary, and it's always best to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice.

Fruits like berries, apples, pears, and bananas are high in fibre, which can help promote regular bowel movements.

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are rich in fibre and can help add bulk to your stool.

Chia seeds are high in fibre and can absorb water, helping to soften the stool and promote regular bowel movements.

Flaxseeds are also high in fibre and can help with constipation. However, it's important to grind them before consuming them to release their full nutritional benefits.

Probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt may help promote a healthy gut micro-biome, which can aid in digestion and relieve constipation for some people.

It helps to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, as dehydration can worsen constipation. Additionally, it's always a good idea to introduce new foods gradually and observe how your body responds to them.

Related Topics:

Health WelfareHealthy Recipes

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe