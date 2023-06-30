Natural constipation relief: 4 smoothies backed by science to get things moving

Being backed up sucks for a lack of a better word.
Constipation is a common gut problem, with reports that as much as 25% of the world’s population suffer from this persistent and often socially restrictive affliction.
Scientific studies describe constipation as a disorder in the gastrointestinal tract, which can result in infrequent stools and difficult stool passage with pain and stiffness.
These days, it can feel impossible to figure out what to feed yourself and your family. You want to eat healthfully and maintain a well-balanced diet.
But with so many conveniences, grabbing a quick bite or the stark reality of hectic load-shedding schedules we end up eating more junk food than what's good for us.
Men’s Health Month: Support your mental health by eating good mood foods
Ditch the salmon, eat lower on the food chain to get your vital nutrients, says Harvard professor
Convenience food: Nourishing the brains and bodies of school-age children
How to survive dinnertime load shedding slot without sacrificing your nutrition goals
You want to pick the ‘right’ foods, though just what those are isn’t always clear. But these smoothie and drink recipes are here to help
A medically reviewed article published on Healthline by Dr Adrienne Seitz, MS RD LDN, listed some wholesome ingredients that would not only assist alleviate constipation but also bring healthy advantages to your body.
The best smoothie recipes to relieve constipation
Green power smoothie
1 cup spinach
1 ripe banana
1/2 cup pineapple chunks
1/2 cup chopped cucumber
1 tablespoon chia seeds
1 cup coconut water or almond milk
Blend all the ingredients until smooth.
Berry blast smoothie
1 cup mixed berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries)
1 ripe pear
1 tablespoon ground flaxseed
1 cup unsweetened yoghurt or almond milk
1/2 cup water or coconut water
Blend all the ingredients until smooth.
Creamy papaya smoothie
1 cup ripe papaya chunks
1 ripe banana
1/2 cup plain yoghurt
1 tablespoon honey (optional)
1/2 cup almond milk or pineapple juice
Blend all the ingredients until smooth.
Kiwi-Banana Smoothie
2 ripe kiwis, peeled and sliced
1 ripe banana
1 cup spinach leaves
1 tablespoon chia seeds
1 cup almond milk (or any preferred milk)
honey or maple syrup (optional)
Blend all the ingredients until smooth.
It's important to note that individual results may vary, and it's always best to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice.
Fruits like berries, apples, pears, and bananas are high in fibre, which can help promote regular bowel movements.
Leafy greens like spinach and kale are rich in fibre and can help add bulk to your stool.
Chia seeds are high in fibre and can absorb water, helping to soften the stool and promote regular bowel movements.
Flaxseeds are also high in fibre and can help with constipation. However, it's important to grind them before consuming them to release their full nutritional benefits.
Probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt may help promote a healthy gut micro-biome, which can aid in digestion and relieve constipation for some people.
It helps to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, as dehydration can worsen constipation. Additionally, it's always a good idea to introduce new foods gradually and observe how your body responds to them.