New quick and easy recipes to try out for when load-shedding hits

Load shedding! It is annoying and downright infuriating, and it is no secret that it is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Instead of going hungry when load shedding strikes, or making the regrettable decision of ordering takeaways, try these quick and easy recipes that will curb those lunchtime cravings.

Courtesy of the South African Growers' Association, with these recipes you will also be welcoming in the avocado season. From March to October, you can eat South African avocados to your heart's content. The beauty in the avocado – aside from its taste – lies in the versatility of the fruit for snacks and meals. It can be mashed, diced, sliced or puréed – and used with an array of compatible ingredients. Sushi bagel. l SUPPLIED Sushi bagels

Serves: 4 Ingredients 120g packet of smoked trout or salmon ribbons

4 bagels, cut in half horizontally 2 avocados (slightly firm), peeled ½ cucumber

12 slices pickled ginger 1 tsp wasabi (optional) A squeeze of lemon juice, to taste

Salt and pepper 2 tsp sesame seeds (black and or white) Method

Trim and wrap 3 trout or salmon ribbons around one of the bagel tops. Use a vegetable peeler to shave 3 long avocado strips and 3 cucumber strips and wrap around the bagel top. Add 3 slices of ginger. Repeat with the remaining bagel tops. Mash all the remaining avocado with the wasabi, if using, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Use the smashed avocado as little as “glue” to stick the sesame seeds onto the bagel tops.

Spread the mashed avocado onto the bottom halves of the bagels and sandwich together with the tops. Avo bagel toasts. l SUPPLIED Avo bagel toasts Makes: 4

Ingredients 2 bagels, cut in half horizontally ½ cup spreads (such as pesto, hummus, or cottage cheese)

2 avocados Salt and pepper Small handful of herbs (such as basil or coriander)

1 tsp spices (such as chilli flakes, paprika, or lemon pepper) 3 tbsp extra toppings (such as honey, finely chopped red onion, nuts or dukkah) Method

Toast the bagel halves in a toaster. Spread with the spreads. Mash, slice, dice or cut the avocados into shapes (with cookie cutters) and place on top of the bagels. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle over herbs, spices and toppings. Try these combinations: