Offset unleashes the fashionista in him and launches an apparel line

Migos may have introduced Offset to us but it also deprived us of knowing him fully. Being part of a group can overshadow your individual identity and in many cases, the most underrated person is the funniest. Going solo did wonders for Offset’s career because who would’ve known he was this funny? And also, he unleashed his fashion sense, and we are so impressed with his style.

We’ve seen him attend fashion shows with his wife, Cardi B, looking so fly together. But the cherry on top was when he launched his fashion range, Offset Tears. It consists of T-shirts, hoodies, denim jeans and jackets. The range was inspired by his second album “Set It Off”. And because he’s now a fashionista, thanks to his influential stylish wife, he is collecting one-of-a-kind fashion items.

For example, he already has the Bape limited edition jacket inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”. With only 50 pieces available, someone on X said he wanted to get it before Offset did. Offset responded with a picture of himself holding the jacket with the caption: “The actual jacket here…” The actual jacket here https://t.co/qhH7PMAdmv pic.twitter.com/UkUd1W9cNX — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) October 25, 2023 And it is no surprise that he got it before the release date (October 28) because he used it on the video of his single “Fan” from his “Set It Off” album.