Our favourite celebrity Halloween looks

On October 31, people from across the world celebrated Halloween. While it is known as the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Saints’ Day, Halloween has changed over the years. People no longer wear spooky costumes. Instead, they dress as their favourite stars.

This year, we saw many celebrities mimicking iconic figures who have influenced them. For example, American singer and actress Halle Bailey decided to be Whitney Houston for Halloween, and she slayed every look. Our favourite was the “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” album cover. With that brown curly hair, she looked every inch like Houston.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey) North West as the Graduation bear There is no doubt that West is a daddy’s girl. She has been re-creating her father’s looks, and for Halloween, she dressed up as the Graduation bear from Kanye West’s “Graduation” album cover. In an interview with i-D magazine, the 10-year-old impressed many people when she answered “me” to the question “Who’s your style icon”.

“That North West interview with i-D is the reason why she’s the next supreme. They asked her who was her style icon and she said ‘me.’ “Lmao, this is exactly how I imagined Ye’s oldest child to be like,” commented @ChasingKia. Victoria Monét’s family as the Black Addams Family

The American singer and her family ate it up when they dressed as the “Black Addams Family”, an American supernatural black comedy film based on the characters from the cartoon created by cartoonist Charles Addams. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Monét (@victoriamonet) The Kardashians as Bratz The Kardashians looked stunning in their “Bratz” outfits. The idea was well thought out since Kylie Jenner partnered with the brand earlier this year, except that Kylie didn’t participate in the Bratz Halloween transformation with her sisters, Kim and Khloe.