Our favourite celebrity Halloween looks

On October 31, people from across the world celebrated Halloween. While it is known as the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Saints’ Day, Halloween has changed over the years.
People no longer wear spooky costumes. Instead, they dress as their favourite stars.
This year, we saw many celebrities mimicking iconic figures who have influenced them.
For example, American singer and actress Halle Bailey decided to be Whitney Houston for Halloween, and she slayed every look.
Our favourite was the “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” album cover. With that brown curly hair, she looked every inch like Houston.
North West as the Graduation bear
There is no doubt that West is a daddy’s girl. She has been re-creating her father’s looks, and for Halloween, she dressed up as the Graduation bear from Kanye West’s “Graduation” album cover.
In an interview with i-D magazine, the 10-year-old impressed many people when she answered “me” to the question “Who’s your style icon”.
“That North West interview with i-D is the reason why she’s the next supreme. They asked her who was her style icon and she said ‘me.’
“Lmao, this is exactly how I imagined Ye’s oldest child to be like,” commented @ChasingKia.
Victoria Monét’s family as the Black Addams Family
The American singer and her family ate it up when they dressed as the “Black Addams Family”, an American supernatural black comedy film based on the characters from the cartoon created by cartoonist Charles Addams.
The Kardashians as Bratz
The Kardashians looked stunning in their “Bratz” outfits. The idea was well thought out since Kylie Jenner partnered with the brand earlier this year, except that Kylie didn’t participate in the Bratz Halloween transformation with her sisters, Kim and Khloe.
Instead, they were joined by their friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson to complete the Bratz foursome look.
While we are still on the Kardashians, Kourtney recreated Kim’s 2013 Met Gala look when she was pregnant with North. While others think Kourtney was trolling Kim, they commended her for wearing it better.
“Your confidence wore it best. Yes, Kim killed it, but she looked sad and scared in the photos. Clearly, someone had control, and it wasn’t her,” said @perfectly.mj.
Kerry Washington as Sha’Carri Richardson
The award-winning actress paid tribute to American track and field athlete Sha’Carri Richardson. Her look was splendid as she made sure she got everything right, even the tattoos.