Pantry essentials to stock your kitchen with this autumn

Autumn is here, which means it is time for some cosy baking and sharing hearty meals with loved ones. To make the most of this snugly season, you will want to stock up on some of the best pantry foods.

These are the pantry staples that will make baking and cooking a breeze and ensure you are ready for those impromptu gatherings around the table with family and friends. Here is your ultimate list of essentials to make sure your pantry is ready for food autumn meals. What better way to celebrate sweater season than with a steaming mug of fragrant, creamy chai tea? Picture: Pexels/Julissa Helmuth Chai tea

What better way to celebrate sweater season than with a steaming mug of fragrant, creamy chai tea? The comforting blend of aromatics, which may include cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, and even peppercorns, deserves a prime position in your pantry. Cinnamon

Pears, plums, apples, and blackberries are all ripe for the picking in autumn, and are the basis of many comforting puds – and they’re even better when paired with cinnamon. This essential store cupboard spice is a healthy way to sweeten and flavour your favourite bakes. Chances are, soup, stew, and chilli are on your autumn menu, which means you are going to need beans and lentils. Picture: Pexels/Alesia Kozik Beans and lentils

Chances are, soup, stew, and chilli are on your autumn menu, which means you are going to need beans and lentils. Stock up on black beans, brown lentils, green lentils, pinto beans, red kidney beans and whatever other varieties appeal to you. Pasta Few foods say comfort like spaghetti and meatballs, and sometimes you just crave a good bowl of macaroni and cheese after a long day.

Keeping a variety of short- and long-cut noodles on hand will not only help you satisfy those tummy rumblings but also make for quick meals when you have stayed out longer than usual, enjoying the cool weather. Ginger is a wonderfully versatile ingredient with some health benefits, too. Picture: Pexels/Mariam Antadze Ginger Ginger is a wonderfully versatile ingredient with some health benefits, too. Whether you choose to keep fresh, ground or stem ginger in the cupboard, it will add a gentle, warming spice to your dishes.

Hot cocoa A mug of hot cocoa is a great way to combat chilly autumn evenings. From sugar-free and non-dairy cocoa to spiced drinking chocolate, there are so many flavours and varieties to choose from. And no cup of cocoa is complete without a handful of mini marshmallows, so you might want to stock up on those, too.

As far as baking goes, flour reigns supreme. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios Baking essentials As far as baking goes, flour reigns supreme. As the quintessential baking staple, flour is vital for crafting cakes, cookies, and a plethora of other delicacies. Baking soda plays a pivotal role in ensuring that baked treats achieve the perfect rise. Cocoa powder, on the other hand, is your go-to when a “chocolatey” craving strikes.