RECIPE: The perfect butternut and chickpea coconut curry for easy weeknight dinners

Who does not love a weeknight curry? Vegan, plant-based curries are by no means boring – they are flavourful and there are so many different kinds. The best kind of recipes are the ones you keep making over and over again, until you finally realise it’s your favourite recipe.

And you will find that in this butternut and chickpea coconut curry by Wild Coast Sun executive chef Georgina Hill. “In terms of culinary trends, this year, more and more people want plant-based options which cater to vegetarians and vegans but also the more health-conscious person. Once you (as a chef) know the basics, it is easy to implement onto the menu (and can be easily implemented on your home menu too),“ said Hill. “I like different textures and flavours – and having had the privilege of spending a couple of years overseas – there are so many variations of this fabulous and flavoursome dish.

“The main component of the dish is my butternut and chickpea coconut curry, which can be served in your bunny chow or other side dish,” she added. Butternut and chickpea coconut curry bunny chow. Picture: Supplied Butternut and chickpea coconut curry Ingredients

Whole butternut, peeled and cubed 2 tbs oil 1 tbs cumin seeds

½ tbs paprika Salt to season 100g onion, chopped

1 tbs garlic, crushed 1 tbs ginger, crushed 1 carrot, peeled and finely diced

100g red pepper, chopped 3 red chillis 1 tbs tomato paste

Star anise Cinnamon sticks 1 tbs harissa paste

1 tbs curry powder, your favourite blend (heaped) 1 tsp turmeric 10 black peppercorns

1 tbs veggie stock powder (or cube) 1 potato, peeled and chunky chopped 1 can coconut cream

1 can chickpeas, drained Method Cut the butternut into bite-size cubes and then toss in oil with cumin seeds, chilli, paprika and salt and roast until just soft.

Then make the curry sauce – sweating the onions, garlic, ginger, carrots, red pepper and spices. Add 1 cup of water (with the veggie stock added) and the potatoes. Cook until soft before adding the coconut cream. Leave it to cook slowly – until lightly bubbling, finally adding the chickpeas and butternut before serving.