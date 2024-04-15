A look into the latest culinary trends in plating

The saying goes that “you eat with your eyes”. So it is little surprise then why chefs go into such detail not just about the actual preparation of food but in how it is finally presented to you on your plate. Chefs across the world rely on artistic presentation to ensure that their fare is a visual feast too.

And did you know that there is a surprising psychology behind plating up a meal? Well, a beautiful plate is associated with positive emotions that are appetising to us and make us excited to dig in. A not-so-beautiful plate, on the other hand, comes off as boring and does not stimulate the same excitement to take the first bite. According to Charles Spence, an experimental psychologist: “When the plating is artistic, people tend to enjoy the food more than if the same ingredients were just dumped on the plate.”

Why is food presentation so important? Experts reveal that food presentation is just as essential to the success of a dish as its taste and flavour. They reveal that the way the food looks on the plate is what tempts people and makes them want to taste it. So yes, food presentation is important. It can make or break a restaurant, and it can turn a family dinner gathering into a great success if done right.

Chef Sbu Nhleko also notes that it has become even more important for chefs to focus on how the food is presented. Nhleko says with social media being so popular and with people sharing their meals on the internet, the pressure is on to make sure the food looks and tastes good, and the standards are upheld at all times. Let’s take a look at some of the popular plating trends that are everywhere right now.

Centre your meal Perhaps the simplest plating presentation technique to ensure your food looks of the highest quality is to centre your meal. It has been done for years, and it looks like it is not going anywhere. Experts reveal that having smaller portions centred in the middle of your plate is the easiest way to secure a luxurious feel. Many chefs make the technique work.

This trend is one of the most popular ways to upscale a dish and focuses on height. Picture: Pexels/Rene Asmussen Vertical forms This trend is one of the most popular ways to upscale a dish and focuses on height. It can include sculptures or food that is built up in layers. Dishes can have the elements stacked or leaning over each other at harsh angles – altogether this trend creates a very striking dish and is a way of plating food for photography.

This technique is especially great when plating a steak. This might not be appealing to all types of diners, but the ones with artistic insight are sure to appreciate it. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio A chaotic scene In contrast, you can create a presentation where ingredients are spread around in an extremely disarranged fashion, almost to the point where it looks accidental.

This might not be appealing to all types of diners, but the ones with artistic insight are sure to appreciate it. The spoon effect This is another popular plating technique among chefs and home cooks. You simply take a spoonful of sauce or purée and quickly draw a line on the plate – horizontally, vertically or diagonally.

Bowl food is a massive trend. Picture: Pexels/Rachel Claire The bowl technique Bowl food is a massive trend, with cookbooks and restaurants to match. Try a more elegantly styled bowl used for smaller dishes, like starters or entrées. Playing it close to the edge

Some restaurants have been migrating the food from the centre for quite some time; a cliché of modern plating is a dish with meat or fish on one edge, vegetables on the other and sprigs filling the space in between. Recently, chefs have also been pushing the whole dish to one side of the plate. Edible spring flowers and vegetable leaves are another trend that is sweeping across the restaurant scene. Picture: Pexels/Jordan Rushton Edible flowers and leaves

Edible spring flowers and vegetable leaves are another trend that is sweeping across the restaurant scene. This is a plating technique that practises zero waste and foraging. Chefs and foodies use the leaves from vegetables they have put in their dishes to decorate the plate. You can also find spring flowers by foraging outside or by visiting your local flower shop. This styling trend adds a colourful and fresh element to plates. However, make sure when using flowers or leaves that they are edible; if you have any doubt, do not use them.