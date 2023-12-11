Rich Mnisi brings fashion to the pitch as he designs Arsenal kit

Most athletes are fashionable on and off the pitch. With football, players take pride in what their jerseys look like. As such, football supporters have also grown the trend of making jerseys fashionable. Aware of this, South African designer Rich Mnisi introduced his collaboration with adidas to design the kit for Arsenal Football Club. The range includes football jerseys and tracksuits, which are all part of the Love Unites collection.

The collection is not only donned by Arsenal players, but Manchester United, in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. This is not the first football kit he has designed. In July, Mnisi partnered with the brand to launch the Let Love Be Your Legacy collection for Fifa 2023. "We are proud to announce that our @rich_mnisi x @adidas 'Let Love Be Your Legacy' collection is live on FIFA 23 @easportsfc. To give more space for unfiltered self-expression, adidas has partnered with EA SPORTS to offer several pieces from the range to wear in-game and use in two separate game modes in FIFA 23.

“In FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), players can unlock the ‘Let Love Be Your Legacy’ pack via the Milestone Objectives. In VOLTA Football, the pack is unlocked via Seasonal Progression as players take to the game and play,” wrote Mnisi. In other news, another South African designer, Thebe Magugu, partnered with adidas to design the new “home” and “away” kit for local football club Orlando Pirates. “I felt like it was important to hear the Orlando Pirates story before I began designing. A tale of perseverance, fighting against odds to become one of the most recognised figureheads in global sports,” said Magugu at the time.