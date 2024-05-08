Rubicon latest collection is inspired by an African safari

Celebrating South African glamour, the fashion house's classic capsule collection delivered sophistication and flair at this season’s showcase.

Local fashion brand, Rubicon, which prides itself on creating timeless elegant pieces, recently launched its Spring/Summer 2024 collection .

Hangwani Nengovhela, founder of the brand, explained that the new collection titled, “Nostalgia Safari Getaway” was inspired by the African safari landscape, the brand's past silhouettes, colours and art form.

To bring the collection to life, she added elements of glamour from their brand's two decades of rich history.

A look from Rubicon’s SS 24. Picture: Supplied.

“I don’t believe in trends, I believe in classics,” she explained.