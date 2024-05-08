Independent Online
Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Rubicon latest collection is inspired by an African safari

A look from Rubicon’s SS 24 collection. Picture: Supplied.

Published 3h ago

Local fashion brand, Rubicon, which prides itself on creating timeless elegant pieces, recently launched its Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Celebrating South African glamour, the fashion house's classic capsule collection delivered sophistication and flair at this season’s showcase.

Hangwani Nengovhela, founder of the brand, explained that the new collection titled, “Nostalgia Safari Getaway” was inspired by the African safari landscape, the brand's past silhouettes, colours and art form.

To bring the collection to life, she added elements of glamour from their brand's two decades of rich history.

A look from Rubicon’s SS 24. Picture: Supplied.

“I don’t believe in trends, I believe in classics,” she explained.

“I believe that if there is to be a trend for the season, it is ‘to make the ‘old’ new again while giving a modern twist to traditional silhouettes, fabrics and style.”

The collection which debuted at South African Fashion Week last month, includes a range of ready-to-wear, designer-quality garments with safari prints, earthy colours as well as bold colours tones.

A look from Rubicon’s SS24 collection. Picture: Supplied.

What makes the collection stand out is that there is something all skin tones and body types.

This collection is both edgy and elegant, making it ideal for various events including the office, brunch with friends or a holiday with loved ones.

