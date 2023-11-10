SA stars dazzle at the 15th annual Feather Awards

On Thursday night, November 9, the who’s who of the South African entertainment industry attended the 15th annual Feather Awards held at The Market Theatre in Johannesburg. Founded by Thami Dish, the Feather Awards is a ceremony that celebrates members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies who advocate for queer rights.

Hosted by the Modiselle sisters, Refilwe and Bontle, joined by Andiswa Gebashe, this year’s awards saw stars rock the pink carpet in stylish garb. Yaya Mavundla, who won the award for Best Styled Individual was among the best dressed. She donned a custom dress by Queen Comfort, aiming to draw attention to the plight of Grindr victims and killings of the LGBTQIA+ community and prompt government intervention.