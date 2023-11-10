SA stars dazzle at the 15th annual Feather Awards

On Thursday night, November 9, the who’s who of the South African entertainment industry attended the 15th annual Feather Awards held at The Market Theatre in Johannesburg.
Founded by Thami Dish, the Feather Awards is a ceremony that celebrates members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies who advocate for queer rights.
Hosted by the Modiselle sisters, Refilwe and Bontle, joined by Andiswa Gebashe, this year’s awards saw stars rock the pink carpet in stylish garb.
Yaya Mavundla, who won the award for Best Styled Individual was among the best dressed.
She donned a custom dress by Queen Comfort, aiming to draw attention to the plight of Grindr victims and killings of the LGBTQIA+ community and prompt government intervention.
“We've witnessed a surge in reported cases, yet the perpetrators continue unabated. While some are in custody, many roam freely," said Mavundla.
Make-up artist Itumeleng Mokwatlo, who was the pink carpet host, looked gorgeous in a pink bubble dress by Otiz Seflo.
Also stunning in pink by the same designer was reality TV star Lethabo LeJoy Mathatho.
Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Joubert dazzled in a black and white Jolandie Fouche mini dress.
Mahlatse James dazzled in a Nao Serati white number, while Sello Gene looked dapper in a Gene Hunter Original pinstripe suit.
Mavundla expressed gratitude for winning an award she’s been eyeing for years.
“Most people know how much I wanted to win this award, fashion is something close to my heart, and winning best-styled individual at the 15th Feather Awards was such an honour and great affirmation for me as a black transgender woman who hardly gets an opportunity to be seen nor celebrated,” she said.
“I deeply want to thank God, my ancestors, the Feather Awards team, every designer who ever trusted me with their clothes and everyone who supports me.
“For me, winning a Feather is like holding pure Gold with my own hands, it is so special. I am grateful.”